Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2024) - Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX) is a new five-year initiative on a mission to bring together diverse organizations to support Canada's commitment to significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 2030, through events dedicated to addressing Canada's climate-related challenges and opportunities.

CCWX is a collaboration between Toronto Stock Exchange, Canada Climate Law Initiative (CCLI), CPA Canada, GLOBE Series, and the Responsible Investment Association (RIA). Canadian organizations and individuals are encouraged to apply to have their event included in the inaugural CCWX, which will run from November 24 to 30, 2025.

"Successful climate action will require sustained collaboration between organizations across the country, including Canadian listed companies. Toronto Stock Exchange is delighted to work with our founding members to ensure a diversity of voices is represented to drive effective climate action." - Eliza Riego, Managing Director, Product Innovation and ESG Strategy, Toronto Stock Exchange

"Conversations about climate change are needed to help businesses, regulators, and the general public make informed decisions and help transition Canada to a net-zero economy. CCWX makes important space for those discussions and actions through a full week of impactful events around the country." - Sonia Li Trottier, Director, Canada Climate Law Initiative



"CPA Canada is proud to be a founding member of Canada Climate Week Xchange and to participate in a collaborative and knowledge-driven approach to climate action across the Canadian finance and accounting ecosystem. Our organization has a long history of empowering CPAs and the broader business community with practical guidance and thought leadership on topics from accounting for emissions to sustainability standards implementation and voluntary carbon markets. We look forward to contributing to what I'm confident will be an engaging and rewarding forum." - Pamela Steer, President and CEO, CPA Canada

"It is important for First Nations organizations like the First Nations Financial Management Board (FMB) to contribute to CCWX as First Nations will be disproportionately impacted by climate change, while also holding unique potential to play an outsized role in climate solutions. The events envisioned by this initiative provide a vital platform to highlight both the investments required for climate adaptation in First Nations communities, and the important role First Nations can play in the supply chains that enable greener technologies." - Harold Calla, Executive Chair, FNB

"GLOBE Series has a decades-long history of bringing together diverse people and perspectives to drive climate action in Canada. As a founding member of CCWX, we are thrilled to be part of a collaborative effort that will showcase Canada's climate leadership. We have no time to waste, and CCWX is a tremendous opportunity to accelerate innovative solutions and transform our greatest challenges into opportunities." - Elizabeth (Shirt) Gamble, President, GLOBE Series

"It is important that Canada has a climate week to discuss and address the specific opportunities and challenges that climate change poses to our financial system. As the voice of Canada's responsible investment community, the RIA is uniquely attuned to these critical considerations and Canada's just transition to a net zero economy. This is an important and timely convening of pan-industry conversations. Neither investors, nor any other industry can do it all by themselves. We need to collaborate and CCWX will provide an ideal forum." - Patricia Fletcher, CEO, Responsible Investment Association (RIA)

To learn more about Canada Climate Week Xchange, or to apply to host an event during CCWX 2025, please visit www.ccwx.ca.

About CCWX

Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX) is an annual week-long initiative dedicated to national cross-collaboration on climate-related issues. CCWX curates and promotes a variety of accessible, action-oriented events focused on accelerating progress on championing change. The inaugural CCWX will take place November 24 to 30, 2025. For more information, visit www.ccxw.ca.

