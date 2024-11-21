Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2024) - Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal year ended August 31, 2024.

"Revenue demonstrated consistent growth throughout the final quarter of the year, culminating in a 9.6% annual increase in overall revenue, largely driven by the expansion of independent music labels in the US," said Fred Vandenberg, President and CEO. "This growth was fueled by an increase in customer acquisition, a higher volume of releases, and enhanced lead generation efforts, along with improvements to our checkout process."

"During the quarter, our primary focus was on strategically increasing investments in product development to expand our addressable market and drive further acceleration in revenue growth," Vandenberg added.

Fiscal 2024 Highlights

(all figures are USD, and comparisons are to Q4-2023):

Revenue grew by 9.6%, driven by increases in Major Label revenue (8.8%) and Independent Record Label revenue (10.0%).

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the year was $577,284, compared to $687,463 in the prior period.

The company made capital investments of $1.1 million in new software capabilities.

Net income for 2024 was $111,758, a decrease from $335,098 in 2023. Throughout the year, the company made strategic investments in its development and sales and marketing teams. This approach aimed to accelerate the implementation of new features on the product roadmap while sustaining momentum in revenue growth and expanding product penetration into new markets.

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Earnings Webinar

Destiny Media Technologies will hold a live webinar on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss financial results for its fiscal year ended August 31, 2024. The Company plans to release financial results before market open on the same day, Thursday, November 21, 2024.

The live webinar will include comments from President, Chief Executive Officer, Fred Vandenberg.

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)

Attendees are encouraged to register prior to the scheduled time at the following:

https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/

or directly on the registration form by clicking here:

Attendees of the webinar can submit questions voluntarily during the live presentation. Cameras will remain off for all attendees throughout the session. Microphones will also remain muted unless an attendee chooses to engage in verbal questions, similar to the format used in traditional conference calls.

The webinar format will provide the Company an opportunity to present visual information.

For those without internet access, the webinar can be accessed via the following dial in details:

Direct dial in US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 360 209 5623 or More International numbers

Webinar ID: 817 1581 2583

A recording of the webinar will be available after the event at

https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/

Attendees participating via dial-in will not have access to the webinar video stream or the question and answer functions.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in United States dollars)

As at August 31, 2024



2024



2023



$



$

ASSETS









Current









Cash and cash equivalents 1,481,582



2,002,769

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $30,624 (August 31, 2024 - $41,344) 681,146



432,501

Other receivables 82,585



58,519

Prepaid expenses 87,345



72,014

Deposits 32,347



32,214

Total current assets 2,365,005



2,598,017

Property and equipment, net 1,174,370



642,207

Intangible assets, net 148,977



645,474

Total assets 3,688,352



3,885,698









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current





Accounts payable 151,734



110,203

Accrued liabilities 328,801



267,144

Deferred revenue 42,399



34,710

Total current liabilities 522,934



412,057

Total liabilities 522,934



412,057

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock, par value $0.001, authorized 20,000,000 shares

Issued and outstanding - 9,637,420 shares (August 31, 2023 - issued and outstanding 10,096,610shares) 9,637



10,096

Additional paid-in capital 8,819,785



9,242,671

Accumulated deficit (5,192,609 )

(5,304,367 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (471,395 )

(474,759 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,165,418



3,473,641

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 3,688,352



3,885,698



Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Expressed in United States dollars)

Period ended August 31, 2024



2024



2023



$



$

Service revenue 4,420,768



4,034,384









Cost of revenue





Hosting costs 148,949



114,881

Internal engineering support 57,644



49,353

Customer support 326,647



279,667

Third-party and transactions costs 77,287



71,215



610,527



515,116

Gross margin 3,810,241



3,519,268



86.2%



87.2%

Operating expenses





General and administrative 697,996



769,613

Sales and marketing 1,063,476



872,679

Product development 1,518,411



1,337,445

Depreciation and amortization 469,801



238,355



3,749,684



3,218,092

Income from operations 60,557



301,176

Other income





Interest and other income 51,201



36,498

Income before provision for income taxes 111,758



337,674

Current income tax expense



(2,576 ) Net income 111,758



335,098

Foreign currency translation adjustments 3,364



(98,541 ) Total comprehensive income 115,122



236,557

Net income per common share, basic and diluted 0.01



0.03



About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2024, which will be available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

