Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.11.2024 15:07 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gameloft for brands unveils COMBO! Core, a dedicated proposition for consumer brands to reach Gen Z and Millennials through non-intrusive in-game advertising

Finanznachrichten News

PARIS, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gameloft for brands, a leader in creating gamified advertising experiences for brands, today unveiled COMBO! Core, an expansion of COMBO! The Gaming Media Network that enables brands to effectively engage with core gamers.

Gameloft for brands Logo

Gen Z, individuals born in the first decade of the 21[st] century, have represented one of the biggest marketing challenge in the past years. They grew up in a digital world where the variety of content and forms of entertainment truly fragmented the media ecosystems, making this generation very hard to reach. But reaching them is just the tip of the iceberg: they also grew less attentive - their attention spans 30% shorter than the general population - and more conscious, expecting brands to meet their values in areas such as sustainability, social responsibility and ethics.

With COMBO! Core, Gameloft for brands hopes to help brands solve this complex equation by leveraging gaming as an authentic space to engage with Gen Z consumers. With over 82% of them regularly gaming for more than 7 hours a week, video games have indeed become an essential part of their daily lives.

In terms of execution, COMBO! Core will encompass non-intrusive solutions for advertisers, powered by IAS viewability and attention measurement, from IAB formats to native product placements, from eSport sponsorships within AA & AAA PC, Console and mobile games to standalone bespoke creations.

"After COMBO! Kids and COMBO! Pop, this new value proposition makes us the most comprehensive gaming partner for brands and agencies. Our product offering now truly reflects the diversity of gamers and enables brands to better understand and identify the immense opportunities available to them in this space" says Hugues Ossart, Senior Marketing Director at Gameloft for brands. "As an avid gamer myself, I'm even more convinced that our dual expertise as both a developer and media publisher is key to delivering relevant and high-performing solutions for brands looking to build meaningful relationships with gamers at their passion point"

Under the umbrella of COMBO! and its three distinctive value propositions (Kids, Pop and Core), Gameloft reinforces its powerhouse position as a one-stop-shop for brands looking to finally leverage gaming as a space to engage with their consumers.

Download COMBO! Core Press Kit here & last report here

Know more about Gameloft for brands

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2564599/Gameloft_for_brands_Logo.jpg

CONTACT: Daniel Perez Daniel.Perez@gameloft.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gameloft-for-brands-unveils-combo-core-a-dedicated-proposition-for-consumer-brands-to-reach-gen-z-and-millennials-through-non-intrusive-in-game-advertising-302313062.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.