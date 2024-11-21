2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Makes Triumphant Entry Into Oklahoma Market

2-10 Now Offers Exceptional Systems and Appliances Protection Throughout Oklahoma

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty, recipient of the Most Trusted Home Warranty Company of 2024 badge from Best Company, recently expanded its Home Warranty Service Plan product offerings into Oklahoma.

Oklahomans can now access a 2-10 Home Warranty Service Plan, including complimentary Seller Coverage, which can help real estate listings stand out, along with industry-leading HVAC coverage for home buyers and sellers alike.

2-10 now gives Oklahomans an exceptional new choice for protecting their home's systems and appliances.

"Expanding our home warranty business in Oklahoma is a natural progression," said 2-10's CEO Ryan O'Hara. "We have a long history of working with some of Oklahoma's top builders with our New Home Warranty Program, where we cover one in five new homes in the U.S."

Additionally, homeowners can now purchase a 2-10 Home Warranty Service Plan directly to protect their homes and budgets. 2-10 will offer customizable plans that provide valuable coverage for the home's major systems and appliances, such as HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems, along with kitchen appliances.

"Homeowners consistently rank 2-10's services and support very highly, and we are thrilled to offer Oklahomans the outstanding experiences and protection 2-10 is known for," said 2-10's Chief Business Officer Ray Picard. "There's a reason homeowners trust 2-10 more than any other home warranty company, and we will execute with excellence in Oklahoma just like we have done in each of our territories for over 40 years."

Since 1980, 2-10 has covered over six million homes across all of its lines of business with world-class risk management and budget protection products and services. 2-10's entry in the Oklahoma market continues a pattern of strong growth that directly benefits real estate agents and homeowners who leverage 2-10's trusted home service solutions.

For more information about 2-10, visit www.2-10.com.

About 2-10?

