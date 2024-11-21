Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
ACCESSWIRE
21.11.2024 15:14 Uhr
2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Makes Triumphant Entry Into Oklahoma Market

Finanznachrichten News

2-10 Now Offers Exceptional Systems and Appliances Protection Throughout Oklahoma

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty, recipient of the Most Trusted Home Warranty Company of 2024 badge from Best Company, recently expanded its Home Warranty Service Plan product offerings into Oklahoma.

Oklahomans can now access a 2-10 Home Warranty Service Plan, including complimentary Seller Coverage, which can help real estate listings stand out, along with industry-leading HVAC coverage for home buyers and sellers alike.

2-10 now gives Oklahomans an exceptional new choice for protecting their home's systems and appliances.

"Expanding our home warranty business in Oklahoma is a natural progression," said 2-10's CEO Ryan O'Hara. "We have a long history of working with some of Oklahoma's top builders with our New Home Warranty Program, where we cover one in five new homes in the U.S."

Additionally, homeowners can now purchase a 2-10 Home Warranty Service Plan directly to protect their homes and budgets. 2-10 will offer customizable plans that provide valuable coverage for the home's major systems and appliances, such as HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems, along with kitchen appliances.

"Homeowners consistently rank 2-10's services and support very highly, and we are thrilled to offer Oklahomans the outstanding experiences and protection 2-10 is known for," said 2-10's Chief Business Officer Ray Picard. "There's a reason homeowners trust 2-10 more than any other home warranty company, and we will execute with excellence in Oklahoma just like we have done in each of our territories for over 40 years."

Since 1980, 2-10 has covered over six million homes across all of its lines of business with world-class risk management and budget protection products and services. 2-10's entry in the Oklahoma market continues a pattern of strong growth that directly benefits real estate agents and homeowners who leverage 2-10's trusted home service solutions.

For more information about 2-10, visit www.2-10.com.

About 2-10?

Founded and based in Denver, Colorado, the 2-10 family of companies has covered over six million homes with our complete line of warranties, system and appliance home service plans?and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 has been a market leader in helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 continues to work with thousands of the nation's finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10, please visit 2-10.com.?

Contact Information

Mark Plumb
Marketing Manager
mplumb@2-10.com
720.747.6142

SOURCE: 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
