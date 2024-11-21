Flare Helps Non-Profits Protect Against Cyberattacks With Launch of Flare 24

Service developed in partnership with NGO-ISAC helps protect non-profits and mission-driven organizations from cybercriminals

The cybercrime landscape has evolved in a concerning direction, with non-profits and mission-driven organizations increasingly targeted. These organizations have an urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures, but oftentimes these solutions are out of reach.

Designed in concert with NGO-ISAC, Flare 24 is an outreach initiative that helps bolster the cybersecurity defenses of nonprofit and mission-driven organizations. Through this program, 24 selected organizations will receive free access to Flare's Threat Exposure Management solution, as well as support from a dedicated team that will assist in utilizing Flare to identify threats - enabling them to continue their vital work in making the world a better place without having to worry about cybersecurity threats.

"When it comes to stealing sensitive information, cybercriminals do not distinguish between what organizations they are targeting, and mission-driven organizations are as vulnerable, if not more so, as any other company," said Norman Menz, CEO of Flare. "There is a great need within the mission-driven and non-profit community for help with protecting valuable information, so we are happy to launch this initiative and to help these organizations protect themselves from cyberthreats, and continue to carry out their extraordinary work."

Flare 24 is being officially launched today at NGO-ISAC 2024 Conference, taking place at the Ford Foundation Center for Social Justice in New York City.

"We are so pleased to be partnering with Flare on this incredibly important initiative," said Timothy Ball, CISO with NGO-ISAC. "We see mission-driven organizations dealing with the repercussions of cyber attacks every day, so having a company like Flare come forward to offer their services to help these organizations bolster their cybersecurity capabilities is fantastic."

For more information on this initiative, visit https://www.ngoisac.org/grants-flare.

About Flare

Flare is the leader in Threat Exposure Management, helping organizations of all sizes detect high-risk exposure found on the clear and dark web. Combining the industry's best cybercrime database with an incredibly intuitive user experience, Flare enables customers to reclaim the information advantage and get ahead of threat actors. For more information, visit https://flare.io.

