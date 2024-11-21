FliKEZE Launches PhotonMask & SpectraPanel: Advanced LED Technology for Skin Rejuvenation, Pain Relief & More

FliKEZE, a leader in wellness and light therapy innovation is excited to announce the launch of PhotonMask and SpectraPanel, two cutting-edge LED devices designed to provide professional-grade solutions for skin rejuvenation, pain relief, and inflammation reduction.

PhotonMask: Advanced LED Facial Treatment

The PhotonMask is designed with a contour fit for full facial coverage, Unlike traditional led lighting, combined four powerful therapy modes with multiple wavelengths technology into each mode to enhance treatment effectiveness.

Anti-Aging (660nm + 850nm): Stimulates collagen, firms skin, and reduces fine lines.

Restoring (590nm + 850nm): Calms sensitive skin and reduces redness.

Brightening (532nm + 850nm): Evens skin tone and enhances radiance.

Acne Removal (415nm + 660nm + 850nm): Clears acne and reduces inflammation.

With 92 advanced five-core LEDs, the PhotonMask ensures superior light efficiency for visible, lasting results.

SpectraPanel Elite: Advanced Light Therapy for Skin, Pain Relief, and Energy Boost

The SpectraPanel Elite features four modes powered by patented FSE7 Pro Chips, with seven effective wavelengths, adjustable intensity from 20% to 100%. designed to achieve optimal results. Tailored for everything from pain relief to skin treatments and energy boosting, the SpectraPanel Elite offers a versatile approach to overall wellness.

Multiple Modes:

Red Light (630+660): Boost collagen and improve skin tone.

Infrared (810+830+850+880): Target deep tissue for recovery.

Combined Mode(630+660+810+830+850+880): Maximize benefits with tissue and skin recovery.

Blue Light (460): Combat acne and reveal your best skin.

With 0.0 µT EMF at 4" and 6", the SpectraPanel Elite ensures a safe and effective therapy experience, while delivering professional-grade results at home.

FliKEZE: Innovating Skincare and Wellness

FliKEZE's new products, PhotonMask and SpectraPanel Elite, combine cutting-edge LED technology with customizable features for superior skin care, pain relief, and overall wellness.

For more information visit [HERE]. To shop on Amazon store, visit [here]

Press Contact: Sonia Liu

[Name] Sonia Liu

[Email] sonia@lzctech.io

[Phone]: +852 57345424

[Website URL]:https://flikeze.com/

Company Name:HK BRIGHTSTART LIMITED

Address: Flat A 15/F Goldfield Industrial Building 144-150 Tai Lin Pai Road Kwai Chung Hong Kong

SOURCE: Flikeze

View the original press release on accesswire.com