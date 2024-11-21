Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
21.11.2024 15:14 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FliKEZE Launches PhotonMask & SpectraPanel: Advanced LED Technology for Skin Rejuvenation, Pain Relief & More

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / FliKEZE, a leader in wellness and light therapy innovation is excited to announce the launch of PhotonMask and SpectraPanel, two cutting-edge LED devices designed to provide professional-grade solutions for skin rejuvenation, pain relief, and inflammation reduction.

PhotonMask: Advanced LED Facial Treatment

The PhotonMask is designed with a contour fit for full facial coverage, Unlike traditional led lighting, combined four powerful therapy modes with multiple wavelengths technology into each mode to enhance treatment effectiveness.

  • Anti-Aging (660nm + 850nm): Stimulates collagen, firms skin, and reduces fine lines.

  • Restoring (590nm + 850nm): Calms sensitive skin and reduces redness.

  • Brightening (532nm + 850nm): Evens skin tone and enhances radiance.

  • Acne Removal (415nm + 660nm + 850nm): Clears acne and reduces inflammation.

With 92 advanced five-core LEDs, the PhotonMask ensures superior light efficiency for visible, lasting results.

SpectraPanel Elite: Advanced Light Therapy for Skin, Pain Relief, and Energy Boost

The SpectraPanel Elite features four modes powered by patented FSE7 Pro Chips, with seven effective wavelengths, adjustable intensity from 20% to 100%. designed to achieve optimal results. Tailored for everything from pain relief to skin treatments and energy boosting, the SpectraPanel Elite offers a versatile approach to overall wellness.

Multiple Modes:

  • Red Light (630+660): Boost collagen and improve skin tone.

  • Infrared (810+830+850+880): Target deep tissue for recovery.

  • Combined Mode(630+660+810+830+850+880): Maximize benefits with tissue and skin recovery.

  • Blue Light (460): Combat acne and reveal your best skin.

With 0.0 µT EMF at 4" and 6", the SpectraPanel Elite ensures a safe and effective therapy experience, while delivering professional-grade results at home.

FliKEZE: Innovating Skincare and Wellness

FliKEZE's new products, PhotonMask and SpectraPanel Elite, combine cutting-edge LED technology with customizable features for superior skin care, pain relief, and overall wellness.

For more information visit [HERE]. To shop on Amazon store, visit [here]

Press Contact: Sonia Liu
[Name] Sonia Liu
[Email] sonia@lzctech.io
[Phone]: +852 57345424
[Website URL]:https://flikeze.com/
Company Name:HK BRIGHTSTART LIMITED
Address: Flat A 15/F Goldfield Industrial Building 144-150 Tai Lin Pai Road Kwai Chung Hong Kong

SOURCE: Flikeze



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.