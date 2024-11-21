DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Debuts Highly Anticipated Spring 2025 Bridesmaid Dress Collection

With 17 stunning new colors, 32 fresh styles and 12 new chic floral prints, the new Spring 2025 bridesmaid collection is brimming with fresh trends to lead today's fashion scene

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal, wedding planning, and special occasion authority, today launched its Spring 2025 bridesmaid dress collection on www.DavidsBridal.com. David's continues to promote its highly popular message of inclusivity with 'size doesn't matter, fit does.' The collection offers 32 new styles and nine unique material and fabric options, available in sizes 0-30, ensuring every bridesmaid can find the perfect fit and feel her best. Additionally, bridesmaids can choose from a total of 39 colors (including 17 new ones), 110 styles in total and 12 new floral prints, providing options for everyone regardless of budget, size or style.

Through this collection, David's continues delivering on its "luxury for less" mission of offering stunning craftsmanship and boutique quality at unbeatable value, while leaning into today's timely fashion trends:

Wear the Rainbow: Multi-colored bridal parties - polished in pastel and saturated in summer - are all the rage, so David's launched 17 new colors to curate the perfect palette.

Bold Blooms: Dreaming of a garden-party wedding? You're in luck! David's has 12 new floral prints - hand-painted, exclusive, and one-of-a-kind, for the perfect floral dress array.

Ultra Feminine: Demure, cutesy, mindful... you know the gist! From corsets and basque waists to bows, ruffles and lace up details, David's has all the girly bridesmaid options for you.

Simply Sophisticated: For those seeking modern fashion trends, David's has you covered with clean skirts, modern necklines and subtle matte satin fabric, bringing elegance to life.

Wear it Your Way: One style fits all is so out! And customization is so in. David's offers convertible styles to be worn multiple ways with removable straps, bows, and more, allowing each bridesmaid to flaunt her own unique style.

"As we identified in our Q4 2024 Pearl Report, 25% of bridesmaids are also serving as bridesmaids in another wedding. This means it's crucial for us to ensure they have all the options they could possibly want right at David's - no matter how many weddings they're in," said Nancy Viall, President, Merchandising and Supply Chain for David's Bridal. "Plus, with 42% of brides planning to have their bridesmaids shop at David's, we're dedicated to constantly evolving our bridesmaid dress collection to match the needs of both brides and their besties - that's why we're so excited to bring our new colors, styles and prints to life for this season's collection!"

David's has served over 50 million bridesmaids and is precisely focused on continually evolving how they serve her - including exclusive discounts for Diamond members. Bridesmaids can also take advantage of David's Diamond Loyalty Program, featuring exclusive perks and rewards for the full wedding party, by creating an account for free and receiving 10% off bridesmaid dresses, shoes, accessories and more. With almost 3 million members (and bridesmaids being David's fastest-growing membership category), David's Diamond Loyalty Program is the industry's only loyalty program offering shoppers the best perks and deals to save every time they shop.

The new Spring 2025 bridesmaid styles are now available online exclusively at www.DavidsBridal.com and special order; new styles will be available in-stores beginning in early January.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing guests for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the ethos of making dreams happen. David's Bridal is dedicated to innovating solutions which serve her including Pearl by David's, which includes a wedding website, a universal wedding registry, a robust wedding checklist, and a new vendor marketplace which beautifully pairs brides to their perfect vendor partners. David's also launched the industry's only loyalty program, Diamond Loyalty Program. This program, with almost 3 million members, provides perks and deals from partners like The Black Tux, Shutterfly, Little Tuxedos and much more, plus provides brides an opportunity to win a free honeymoon.

With more than 190 stores located across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, prom, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, X, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

