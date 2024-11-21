Odysseys Unlimited Adds New West Africa Discovery: Ghana, Togo, Benin Small Group Tour to 2025 Worldwide Tour Collection

NEWTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / Small group tour operator Odysseys Unlimited, seven-time honoree of Travel + Leisure's World's Best Tour Operators Award, announces the latest addition to its global tour line-up with West Africa Discovery, a 16-day journey of discovery through Ghana, Togo, and Benin.

Zangbeto masked dancer, Benin

Zangbeto mask dance ceremony performed in village in Benin.

"We're thrilled to introduce this important new tour to our guests and prospective travelers," said Bruce Epstein, president of Odysseys Unlimited. "With its rich traditions, artistic heritage, and impactful history, West Africa offers a fascinating experience for inquisitive travelers."

Immersion in the region's rituals and customs highlights the tour, as guests attend a voodoo (Vodun) ceremony, visit with a traditional healer, and participate in a naming ceremony with local Akan people. They also encounter artistic traditions at a Zangbeto mask dance ceremony, a visit to a Krobo tribe artisan community, and tours of two collections of Ashanti art and artifacts in Kumasi: the National Cultural Centre and the Royal Palace Museum. While rich culture, historic artwork, and artifacts promise to be tour highlights, so does the work of some of West Africa's contemporary artisans, which we will also see.

The tour faces the somber history of the slave trade in Benin, traveling Ouidah's Slave Road to the Door of No Return Memorial Arch; and along Ghana's former Gold Coast, where enslaved Africans were held in forts and castles before being sent to the Americas. Here, Odysseys' guests tour the Cape Coast Castle and Elmina Castle, both UNESCO sites that document the slave era.

Limited to just 12 to 24 guests, guaranteed, the tour also includes a visit to a "fantasy coffin" workshop in Accra, an excursion to the floating village of Ganvié (Benin), and a boat ride through Ghana's scenic Volta Region, with stops along the way to meet people in local fishing villages.

West Africa Discovery is truly that: a journey of discovery of both the past, present, and future of this intriguing region.

Starting at $8,779, air and land inclusive, West Africa Discovery has six departures between July and November 2025.

Odysseys Unlimited offers a risk-free reservation policy: deposits of $475 per person are fully refundable up to 95 days before departure. The company also offers savings of $100 to $300 per trip for repeat guests. Tours are limited to 12 to 24 guests, guaranteed, and are led by an experienced professional Odysseys Unlimited Tour Director.

For a complete itinerary, visit www.Odysseys-Unlimited.com or call (888) 370-6765 for more details about the 2025 small group tour collection, including day-by-day itineraries and to request a free catalog.

