Punta Pacifica Realty: MOVA: Redefining Urban Living in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / Earlier this year, Punta Pacifica Realty (PPR) launched A Spotlight on Panama, a YouTube series that highlights the country's beauty and unrivaled investment potential. Hosted by Ana Patricia Hassan, co-owner of PPR, the series has captivated viewers with its insightful content.

Mova - A New Era of Urban Living

Join Alfredo Gateno and Ana Patricia in A Spotlight to Panama as they unveil how MOVA is transforming downtown Panama City with luxury, innovation, and B&B Italia's iconic design.

In a recent episode, Ana Patricia interviewed Alfredo Gateno, Vice President of Pacific Developers, to discuss a groundbreaking new project that is set to redefine luxury and sophistication in Panama City: MOVA by B&B Italia.

This exclusive residential development, strategically located in Obarrio - Panama City's emerging downtown hub - represents a bold new vision for urban living. Designed to attract discerning high-net-worth individuals, savvy investors, and global citizens, MOVA combines cutting-edge architecture, international appeal, and a cosmopolitan vibe akin to New York or Beverly Hills.

Unmatched Design and World-Class Amenities

Every element of MOVA has been meticulously designed to offer a world-class living experience. Residents will have access to over 40 premium amenities, alongside fully furnished apartments by B&B Italia, a globally recognized leader in elegant design and craftsmanship. This blend of functionality and luxury provides a lifestyle that is truly second to none.

Prime Location in Obarrio's Vibrant Hub

Situated in the heart of Obarrio, MOVA delivers unparalleled convenience and accessibility. The location is surrounded by top-tier restaurants, luxury boutiques, financial institutions, and cultural landmarks, making it a model of walkable urban living.

Setting a New Standard for Luxury Living in Panama

MOVA is more than just a residential development; it's a transformative investment opportunity. Ideal as a primary residence or a strategic asset, it meets the evolving needs of modern urban dwellers while aligning with Panama's elite and international business community.

Poised to become the benchmark for high-end developments in Panama City, MOVA is setting a new standard in luxury, sophistication, and urban connectivity.

About 'A Spotlight to Panama'

"A Spotlight to Panama" is a series created on the YouTube channel of Punta Pacifica Realty, the largest real estate and property management company in Panama. This series was born out of the desire to inform our foreign clients about the most relevant topics in Panama. The show is produced and hosted by Ana PatriciaHassan, co-owner of Punta Pacifica Realty.

"A Spotlight to Panama" is dedicated to showcasing the unique aspects of Panama from its cultural heritage and natural beauty to its emerging industries. The series features in-depth interviews with experts and influencers, offering viewers an insider's look at what makes Panama an exceptional place to live, work, and invest.

For those interested in learning more about Panama and its vibrant opportunities, we invite you to explore the series of episodes of "A Spotlight to Panama." Each episode dives deep into different facets of Panama, providing valuable insights and captivating stories. Don't miss out on the chance to discover why Panama is a rising star on the global stage.

For more information or to watch the episode with Alfredo Gateno, visit

MOVA: Cosmopolitan Living in Panama's New City Center

MOVA Website

