Donnerstag, 21.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: A2PRD2 | ISIN: US23131W1036 | Ticker-Symbol:
Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Provides Update Regarding its New Pyrolysis and AI Based Waste-to-Energy Conversion Business

ACCESSWIRE

FAIRFIELD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / Waste Energy Corp. ("Waste Energy" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:WAST), a pioneering waste-to-energy company, today released an update regarding its groundbreaking plastic waste-to-fuel conversion business using advanced pyrolysis technology and AI. The company has identified four strategic locations in 2 states for its initial operations, signaling a bold step toward combating plastic pollution while addressing the world's growing demand for sustainable energy.

The locations Waste Energy has identified to launch its initial operations are in North Carolina and Florida, these sites were selected based on their proximity to abundant plastic waste sources, strong community support, and existing infrastructure for waste management and logistics. These facilities will be equipped with state-of-the-art pyrolysis reactors capable of processing various types of non-recyclable plastics and converting them into valuable fuels such as diesel, gasoline, and industrial-grade feedstock.

"Plastic waste is one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time, and our technology stack based on Pyrolysis and AI offers a practical, scalable solution," said Waste Energy President Scott Gallagher. "By transforming discarded waste plastics into clean-burning fuels, we aim to reduce landfill waste, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and contribute to the circular economy while building a profitable,sustainable business."

At the core of Waste Energy's innovative approach is pyrolysis technology, which thermally decomposes plastic waste in an oxygen-free environment to produce reusable hydrocarbons without releasing harmful toxins. This proven, scalable method effectively diverts plastic waste from landfills and waterways while generating high-value, energy-rich byproducts. These byproducts, including clean-burning fuels, can replace traditional fossil fuels across transportation, industrial, and power generation sectors, creating a compelling investment opportunity in the burgeoning circular economy.

The company's initial facility is projected to process up to 20 tons of plastic waste daily upon launch in early 2025, with a targeted ramp-up to 200 tons per day by the end of the same year. This scale represents a significant leap in waste-to-energy capability, with each facility generating substantial fuel outputs and contributing to measurable reductions in plastic pollution. In addition to environmental benefits, the operations will create high-value employment opportunities and catalyze economic growth in surrounding communities.

To ensure swift and efficient project deployment, Waste Energy's management team has already held productive meetings with local officials in two of its four shortlisted locations with additional meetings scheduled for next week. The final site selection is expected by the end of 2024, with the inaugural facility slated to commence operations in Q1 2025.

About Waste Energy Corp.

Waste Energy Corp is committed to redefining waste as an asset and to reducing the volume of non-recyclable waste in landfills. Specializing in the conversion of waste plastics and used tires into clean diesel fuel. The company will combine AI & Pyrolysis technologies to reduce the volume of plastic and tire waste in landfills while developing a new, clean, US based energy source.

Waste Energy Corp. trades on the OTCQB market, over the counter under the ticker symbol: WAST. Waste Energy Corp is an SEC exchange act, fully reporting company.

For more information on Waste Energy Corp, please visit www.WasteEnergyCorp.com. For additional investor or financial information visit: www.SEC.gov.

Company Contact:

Scott Gallagher, President
(727) 417-7807
scott@metaworksplatforms.io

SOURCE: Waste Energy Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
