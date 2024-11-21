ScottsMiracle-Gro 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report: Giving Waste New Life

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / ScottsMiracle-Gro

Originally published in ScottsMiracle-Gro's 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report

As a leading user of compost in North America, we are uniquely positioned to drive circularity. By redirecting green waste, such as grass, tree trimmings and organic waste from commercial landscaping, tree cultivation and agriculture into our products, we reduce waste that may have otherwise gone to landfills and contributed to methane emissions. Through our products, these waste materials re-enter the growing cycle as soils, growing amendments and mulches. Our company recycled roughly 5.5 billion pounds of green waste in 2023.

Our growing media procurement team has developed a network of hundreds of local, small- and medium-sized suppliers, including green waste suppliers, across North America. This network provides the raw ingredients for our growing media products. This "growing local" strategy reduces costs and emissions associated with shipping heavy organic materials over long distances and contributes to high-quality product blends that meet consumer needs. Our dozens of growing media plants across North America make it possible for the majority of the inputs for our soils to be sourced within a 120-mile radius on average.

For full details about ScottsMiracle-Gro's 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report, visit here.

