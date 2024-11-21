Anzeige
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
ACCESSWIRE
21.11.2024 15:14 Uhr
ScottsMiracle-Gro 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report: Giving Waste New Life

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / ScottsMiracle-Gro
Originally published in ScottsMiracle-Gro's 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report

As a leading user of compost in North America, we are uniquely positioned to drive circularity. By redirecting green waste, such as grass, tree trimmings and organic waste from commercial landscaping, tree cultivation and agriculture into our products, we reduce waste that may have otherwise gone to landfills and contributed to methane emissions. Through our products, these waste materials re-enter the growing cycle as soils, growing amendments and mulches. Our company recycled roughly 5.5 billion pounds of green waste in 2023.

Our growing media procurement team has developed a network of hundreds of local, small- and medium-sized suppliers, including green waste suppliers, across North America. This network provides the raw ingredients for our growing media products. This "growing local" strategy reduces costs and emissions associated with shipping heavy organic materials over long distances and contributes to high-quality product blends that meet consumer needs. Our dozens of growing media plants across North America make it possible for the majority of the inputs for our soils to be sourced within a 120-mile radius on average.

For full details about ScottsMiracle-Gro's 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report, visit here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from ScottsMiracle-Gro on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: ScottsMiracle-Gro
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scottsmiracle-gro
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: ScottsMiracle-Gro



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
