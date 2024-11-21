Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2024) - Karolyn Raphael, President and CEO of Winger Marketing, a full-service marketing and public relations agency known for elevating business-to-business (B2B) brands with thought leadership and achieving measurable marketing results, has been accepted into Forbes Agency Council. The Council is an invitation-only community of business owners and senior executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies. Raphael was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Raphael has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities to showcase her marketing acumen, including the ability to share expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com. Raphael will also be able to connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum.

"I'm delighted to be accepted into Forbes Agency Council. It's a true honor to be recognized for my marketing career and Winger Marketing's accomplishments by this invitation-only community," says Raphael. "The caliber of fellow members is impressive, and I look forward to sharing insights through Forbes.com platforms."

Raphael is a board member of AMA Chicago, the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network, and Winger Marketing is the official public relations agency partner for the chapter. Winger Marketing was named a 2024 Top Public Relations Agency by DESIGNRUSH.com, and has won numerous prestigious marketing awards, including a 20240 Golden Trumpet Award from The Publicity Club of Chicago. Raphael acquired Winger Marketing in 2006, and expanded its range of services to include strategic PR and marketing planning services, advertising, sales enablement, PR training, and media/speaker coaching.

##

About Winger Marketing

Winger Marketing is a full-service marketing and PR agency that specializes in public relations, sales enablement, integrated marketing, and brand elevation for B2B firms. Founded in 1986, the award-winning firm has a long track record of success achieving measurable marketing results and gaining national exposure clients. Winger Marketing operates as a seamless extension of its clients' marketing teams, creating and executing custom strategies that move businesses forward, please visit https://wingermarketing.com.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com.





Karolyn Raphael President & CEO of Winger Marketing inducted into Forbes Agency Council. (photo credit: Organic Headshots)

Forbes Agency Council member, Karolyn Raphael of Winger Marketing, presents to international marketers on the impact of public relations for B2B companies.

SOURCE: Winger Marketing