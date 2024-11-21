On November 15, 2024, Hangsen proudly took center stage as the headline sponsor of the UK Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) Forum, a premier event in the vaping industry. Held at the London Marriott Hotel Regents Park, the forum brought together regulators, healthcare advocates, and industry leaders under the theme "Succeeding in a New Policy Landscape."

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241118407786/en/

Hangsen's team at the UKVIA Forum 2024, from left to right, Alvaro Pegenaute (Legal Counsel), Paul Kempster, (Senior Sales Manager EU), Cathy Chou (Account Manager OEM ), John Dunne (Director General, UKVIA), Qiyu Chen (Global Marketing Director), Enrique Pegenaute (Global Sales Director), Federico Garcia (Senior Marketing Manager EU and Middle East) (Photo: Business Wire)

Setting the Tone: Opening Speech

The day began with opening remarks from conference co-chairs Jeannie Cameron, CEO and Managing Director of JCIC International, and John Dunne, UKVIA Director General. Their remarks highlighted the forum's role in shaping the future of the vaping industry. John Dunne discussed the need for proportionate regulation and the importance of addressing underage and illicit vape sales.

Hangsen's Global Sales Director, Enrique Pegenaute, followed with an opening speech emphasizing Hangsen's focus on innovation, safety, and sustainability. He addressed the shared responsibility of the industry to build trust, uphold ethical practices, and embrace technological advancements.

Enrique Pegenaute also spoke about the future of the industry, urging stakeholders to act with a long-term perspective. He emphasized that the choices made today will shape the experiences of future consumers, including those who have yet to interact with vaping products. At Hangsen, this outlook drives actions like anticipating regulatory changes, adopting high ethical standards, and ensuring innovation aligns with public trust and responsibility.

He also highlighted Hangsen's robust production capabilities as a cornerstone of our commitment to quality and sustainability. Our world-class manufacturing facility in Dongguan, China, spans 30,000 square meters and features a 6,000-square-meter pharmaceutical-grade cleanroom. This facility produces over 6,000 tons of bulk e-liquid annually and 8 million bottles of e-liquid each month. Such infrastructure ensures that Hangsen is well-equipped to meet global demand while maintaining the highest standards of safety and compliance.

Enrique stressed that the future of the vaping industry relies on leaders prioritizing transparency, accountability, and sustainable practices over short-term goals. He expressed Hangsen's commitment to advancing product development and compliance while contributing to public education. This approach aims to support the creation of a regulatory framework that promotes safety, sustainability, and consumer trust for the years ahead.

Hangsen's Marketing Director, Qiyu CHEN, emphasized that Hangsen implements the material safety and the sustainability of innovation by a self-developed integrated IT system which ensures the compliance product can be 100% landed. From e-liquid manufacturers marketing analyze approaches, flavor preferences in the divers targeted markets can be more specifically forecasted by the data-driven AI assistant in IT system's Big Data Analytics, and the traceability of the system that links the inspection from R&D to product delivery makes every drop of eliquid traceable. Hangsen Global was the first Chinese e-liquid manufacturer who launched the integrated intelligent system with 3 years of system's upgrading, the front-loaded compliance service and the mature modularizations of formula design have empowered more than 600 clients over the world.

Hangsen's Active Participation

As the headline sponsor, Hangsen's presence at the forum was showcased through our exhibition booth, providing an opportunity for attendees to connect with our team, explore our products, and learn about the solutions we offer.

At the booth, we presented our strategic partnership brands, "Atom" and "Bar Fuel," as well as our White Label Solutions. These offerings demonstrated how Hangsen collaborates with businesses to create vaping products tailored to specific market needs, reflecting our focus on quality and adaptability in diverse global markets.

During the coffee breaks, visitors were introduced to Hangsen's internally developed IT systems, designed to integrate innovation, compliance, and delivery. These systems use data-driven AI technology to help flavorists create formulas optimized for device compatibility and consumer preferences. Additionally, the systems function as compliance safeguards, ensuring adherence to global standards from the start of the R&D process through to production.

Our EU team also played a significant role in representing Hangsen at the forum. Led by Senior Sales Manager EU, Paul Kempster, the team actively participated in discussions and engaged with industry stakeholders, sharing Hangsen's vision and introducing solutions specifically designed for the European market.

The exhibition provided a hands-on experience, allowing attendees to engage with our products and understand our commitment to safety and sustainability. The positive feedback from participants reinforced Hangsen's role as a reliable and innovative partner in the vaping industry.

Key Themes of the Forum

The forum covered several key topics shaping the future of vaping:

Enforcement and Combating the Black Market : Discussions highlighted the challenges enforcement teams face, calling for clearer laws, more resources, and stricter penalties. A panel focused on how vape licensing could reduce illicit sales while ensuring adult smokers maintain access to harm-reduction tools.

: Discussions highlighted the challenges enforcement teams face, calling for clearer laws, more resources, and stricter penalties. A panel focused on how vape licensing could reduce illicit sales while ensuring adult smokers maintain access to harm-reduction tools. Balancing Harm Reduction and Youth Protection : Sessions explored how to protect young people without restricting adult access to safer alternatives. Topics included fair regulations, responsible marketing, and classifying products by their risk levels.

: Sessions explored how to protect young people without restricting adult access to safer alternatives. Topics included fair regulations, responsible marketing, and classifying products by their risk levels. Consumer Voices: The day concluded with a live focus group where vapers shared their perspectives on policies and products. Their input provided valuable insights and reinforced the importance of involving consumers in shaping the industry.

A key highlight of the forum was a presentation from Mr. Ao Weinuo, the Secretary-General for the Electronic Cigarette Professional Committee of China Electronics Chamber of Commerce (ECCC). Mr. Ao provided insights into how Chinese companies are investing in new technologies to improve product quality and ensure greater value for consumers. His presentation also included an overview of the ECCC's work and its role in advancing standards within the vaping industry.

ECCC was established in Shenzhen in January 2017, is one of the professional committees of the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce and operates independently as the only vaping industry association in China. Hangsen Global as the director general of ECCC, the model of compliant scaled manufacture, has the responsibility to unite the Chinese supply chain, appeal to the participants in the whole industry to put the regulatory and consumers first.

Looking Ahead

Hangsen's prominent role in the UKVIA Forum 2024 reaffirmed our position as a global leader in the vaping industry. From delivering the opening address to contributing to pivotal discussions, our active participation underscored our commitment to innovation, transparency, and sustainability.

As we continue to collaborate with policymakers, industry leaders, and consumers, Hangsen remains dedicated to driving responsible growth and shaping a future where the vaping industry thrives as a trusted, ethical, and innovative sector.

Explore Hangsen's innovations and learn how we're shaping the future of vaping at www.hangsen.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241118407786/en/

Contacts:

Federico Garcia

fedega@hangsen.com

0034 677290967