Take a Vibe Check with Viberse

ACCESSWIRE
21.11.2024 15:38 Uhr
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / Did you pass your vibe check today? In a fast-paced world, we all need a moment to pause, breathe, and reconnect with ourselves - and each other. Viberse invites you to do just that with its "Global Vibe Check," a real-time movement for sharing your mood, thoughts, and feelings with like-minded people worldwide. Unlike other social platforms focusing on picture-perfect moments, Viberse puts authenticity front and center, making connecting easy through real, shared emotions.

What Does "Vibe Check" Mean?

The "vibe check" trend took off on social media in 2019, especially on TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Initially, it was a way to check if someone was in a good mood or had positive energy. But as it spread, it became a fun, meme-driven way to ask about someone's "vibe"-their mood, attitude, or overall energy.

The Global "Vibe Check" on Viberse

On Viberse, vibe checks aren't a solo activity-they're global.

To join a global vibe check, create a "vibe" post by picking a "topic" (e.g., My ( ) Routine), adding a keyword to personalize it (e.g., My (Coffee) Routine), and uploading a photo or video that captures the object or moment. From there, users across the globe who resonate with your "vibe" post will respond with "echo" posts.

Example of a vibe, "My (Coffee) Routine," and its echoes. SOURCE: Viberse

This connection instantly links you with people worldwide. It's more than just a check-in; it's the "Global Vibe Check." Whether you're feeling joyful, reflective, or somewhere in between, your vibe is here to connect with others who feel the same.

Join us on Viberse, where every vibe helps you find your tribe.

About Viberse

Founded in 2024 in Singapore, Viberse Technology is creating a platform where users can explore the extraordinary within everyday life, share their experiences, and connect meaningfully with others. Viberse offers a more authentic way to socialize in the digital age.

Media Contact Information

Christine Lin
christine.lin@viberse.com

SOURCE: Viberse



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
