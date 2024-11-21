Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2024) - Elevate body skincare routines with the NEW Dove Crème Serum Collection, a pioneering body care range developed with dermatologists and tested by real women. The science-backed, results-driven lineup goes beyond regular lotion by targeting visible signs of body skin needs, helping to improve the appearance of uneven tone, dark spots, elasticity and stretch marks.

The Dove Crème Serum collection features six specialized body products, each formulated with premium ingredients typically found in face care and designed to restore and replenish vital nutrients for healthy looking skin. NEW Dove Crème Serums are non-comedogenic, non-greasy, fast-absorbing, lightweight, paraben and dye free as well as clinically tested and designed to be gentle enough for sensitive skin and suitable for all skin types and tones.

While facial skincare often takes center stage in daily routines, it's time to give the other 94.5% of skin the same attention. NEW Dove Crème Serums offer the transformative benefits of facial serums, now for the whole body.

Formulated with dermatologist-recommended ingredients like Niacinamide, Prebiotic Glycerin, Collagen Peptides, Pro-Ceramides and Stearic Acid- Dove Crème Serums deeply penetrate the skin's surface to support its natural renewal process, visibly improving texture, tone and elasticity.

Dove's NEW Crème Serum collection, now available across Canada

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

"Research shows that 82% of women want their body care products to go beyond moisturization and address specific needs such as firming, reducing stretch marks and minimizing dark spots," said Kiran Suria, Head of Beauty & Wellbeing, Unilever Canada. "That's why we developed the Dove Crème Serum collection in collaboration with dermatologists, a line-up of high-potency formulas designed to visibly improve specific skin concerns and help women feel more confident in their skin," added Suria.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Discover the Dove Crème Serum Collection:

Niacinamide + Even Tone Crème Serum : a high-potency brightening body serum clinically proven to reduce the appearance of dark spots in two weeks.

a high-potency brightening body serum clinically proven to reduce the appearance of dark spots in two weeks. Targeted Serum : a body serum clinically proven to visibly help skin appear tighter, firmer, & more even toned.

a body serum clinically proven to visibly help skin appear tighter, firmer, & more even toned. Pro-Retinol + Firming Crème Serum : a body serum clinically proven to visibly improve elasticity in two days.

a body serum clinically proven to visibly improve elasticity in two days. Prebiotic + Protection Crème Serum : a body serum clinically proven to visibly relieve dry skin from redness and discomfort in five days.

a body serum clinically proven to visibly relieve dry skin from redness and discomfort in five days. Hyaluronic + Hydration Crème Serum : a body serum clinically proven to relieve dry patches and flakiness in five days.

a body serum clinically proven to relieve dry patches and flakiness in five days. Pro-Ceramide + Repair Crème Serum: a body serum clinically proven to visibly relieve skin from redness and discomfort in two weeks.

In line with Dove's commitment to superior care and hydration, the Dove Crème Serum collection offers 48 to 72 hours of moisturization, eliminating the need for a separate lotion.

The Dove Crème Serum collection is now available across grocery and health & beauty retailers across Canada. For more information, visit Dove.com.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023. Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica. For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com. For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca.

