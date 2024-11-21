Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: A2PSS8 | ISIN: SE0013108867 | Ticker-Symbol: 7PN1
Frankfurt
20.11.24
11:10 Uhr
0,012 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SILEON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILEON AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
21.11.2024 15:46 Uhr
98 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Sileon AB

Finanznachrichten News
Referring to the bulletin from Sileon AB's annual general meeting, held on 13
November 2024, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations
1:50. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Nov 25,
2024. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 SILEON       
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:50
Current ISIN:                SE0013108867    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Nov 22, 2024    
New ISIN code:                SE0023440748    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Nov 25, 2024
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
