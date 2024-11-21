Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Sileon AB

Referring to the bulletin from Sileon AB's annual general meeting, held on 13 November 2024, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:50. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Nov 25, 2024. The order book will not change. Short name: SILEON Terms: Reverse split: 1:50 Current ISIN: SE0013108867 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Nov 22, 2024 New ISIN code: SE0023440748 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Nov 25, 2024