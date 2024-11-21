CLS Health Opens New Comprehensive Care Clinic in Sugar Creek

The physician-owned group expands Houston healthcare services with a multispecialty clinic that puts primary care, cardiology, neurology, lab services, and more all in one place for convenient patient care.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / CLS Health has expanded the reach of its innovative healthcare model with the opening of a new multi-specialty comprehensive care clinic in Sugar Creek, bringing together in one place all the medical services people need most.

The clinic, which opened in the six-story Sugar Creek Plaza One building in Sugar Land on October 1, is CLS Health's third comprehensive care clinic, in addition to 41 other CLS Health locations across the Houston metropolitan area. The Sugar Creek facility offers same-day and walk-in primary care for families, adults and children, as well as on-site specialist physicians in the fields of cardiology, neurology, rheumatology, infectious disease, along with physical medicine and rehabilitation.

Dr. Mohammad J. Baba, who founded CLS Health in 2005 and serves as president of the physician-owned group, said the Sugar Creek opening embodies the group's dedication to their community and to providing coordinated, accessible healthcare that puts patients first.

"Our new location is a cornerstone of CLS Health's commitment to providing accessible, high-quality healthcare across Houston. Sugar Land is a vibrant, diverse community, and we're honored to serve its residents' healthcare needs," Dr. Baba said. "By bringing together services like primary care, cardiology, neurology, and rheumatology, this clinic enables the patients to access a well-coordinated comprehensive medical care under one roof."

CLS Health's Sugar Creek facility makes patients' experiences convenient and efficient by offering commonly needed medical services alongside physicians' care. Patients can see their doctor and get bloodwork, urinalysis, flu tests and other screenings at the on-site laboratory. Plans are also underway for the additions of an onsite surgery center and physical therapy center.

With the new Sugar Creek care center, conveniently located off the Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land, CLS Health now has 42 locations and more than 200 healthcare providers in over 40 specialties serving greater Houston. To learn more, click here

About CLS Health

CLS Health is a physician-owned healthcare group with a pioneering approach to comprehensive care. With over 40 locations and 200+ providers in the Greater Houston area, CLS Health emphasizes the satisfaction and empowerment of its physicians as a key element in delivering exceptional patient care. To learn more, visit cls.health.

