At the SuiHub Launch Event, (from left to right): Feras Al Sadek, Managing Partner at Ghaf Capital; Helen Liu, COO at Bybit; Manal AlBayat, Chief Engagement Officer, Expo City Dubai; Sheikh Al Mualla bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Partner at Ghaf Capital; Christian Thompson, CISO at Mysten Labs; and Kostas Chalkias, Co-Founder and Chief Cryptographer at Mysten Labs.

This 12-week accelerator program is run in partnership between Brinc, CoinList, Ghaf Group, and Sui Foundation; and is set to provide strategic funding, technical guidance, and networking opportunities to startups and developers building on the Sui blockchain.

The SuiHub Accelerator is committed to supporting pre-token projects with a strong potential for scaling and sustainable business models. Selected participants will benefit from comprehensive support, including:

Funding: Up to $200,000 per team in milestone-based funding.

Engineering support: Enjoy direct access to the Sui Solutions Engineering team for technical support and even co-building of the product to maximize the potential of the Sui Network.

Market Reach: Participating teams will be featured to a global audience of over 10M+ early adopters via our partners' marketing channels. Teams will also receive support on growth marketing, leveraging KOLs, and go-to-market strategies.

Token Design & Liquidity Advisory: Leverage our team of experts to help your team think through incentive design, distribution mechanisms, listing strategy, and other crucial aspects of a sustainable token economy.

SuiHub is looking for innovative teams that are pre-token launch and have a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) that aligns with the Sui blockchain's capabilities and has real-world applicability. Applications for the SuiHub Accelerator Program are open until January 10, 2025.

The SuiHub Accelerator aims to support promising founders and builders in rapidly bringing their products to market. Each selected team will have access to SuiHub's resources, including the Sui Solutions Engineering team. In return, SuiHub will take a stake in the projects, aligning incentives while empowering founders to retain significant control.

The application process will consider project fundamentals, team capabilities, alignment with the Sui ecosystem, and demonstrated traction. Interested teams are encouraged to submit their applications through the SuiHub Accelerator portal at: suihub.org/accelerator.

About Brinc (www.brinc.io)

Brinc is a leader in global venture acceleration and operates 15+ multi-disciplinary accelerator programs across seven countries. Accelerating startups focused on climate tech, CDR, food technology, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, web3, connected hardware, robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT), Brinc's mission is to create a more sustainable, equitable, and inclusive future. Brinc also announced plans to raise a series of venture funds to invest in high-potential early-stage companies through accelerators and provide LPs with a dedicated innovation platform and access to Series A+ co-investment opportunities.

Brinc further supports corporations with distributed innovation strategies, sourcing of new startups and technologies, and venture capital as a service. Global corporations, government organizations, tertiary institutions, fast-growing companies and leading venture funds have all run programs with Brinc.

Learn more: brinc.io

About CoinList

CoinList connects the best crypto builders with high-quality early adopters. Since 2017, CoinList has become the global leader in community growth, helping blue chip projects like Filecoin, Solana, Ondo, Near, Flow, and others launch their protocols and connect with hundreds of thousands of new token holders through more than $1.2 billion in token sales. With a global community of over 11M users, CoinList supports the full crypto lifecycle, from token sales through token distribution, trading, and staking.

Website: www.coinlist.co

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/CoinList

Blog: https://blog.coinlist.co

About Ghaf Group

Ghaf Group is the leading blockchain partner in the MENA region, comprising three synergistic entities: Ghaf Capital Partners, Ghaf Labs, and Ghaf Studios. Together, these entities drive innovation and capitalize on emerging market opportunities within the blockchain ecosystem. Ghaf Capital Partners is a premier private investment firm based in Dubai, specializing in blockchain ventures and offering capital, strategic insights, and a broad network of industry connections to next-generation digital platforms. Ghaf Labs is the boutique advisory arm of Ghaf Group, focused on helping blockchain ventures navigate the complexities of the ecosystem and build a solid global presence from the MENA region. Ghaf Studios serves as the Group's hybrid venture studio and accelerator, blending the capabilities of a venture builder with a growth accelerator and nurturing innovative blockchain projects from concept to market launch.

Ghaf Capital | Ghaf Labs

About Sui:

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the ground up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing user-friendly experiences. For more information about Sui, please visit https://sui.io.

About SuiHub (suihub.org)

SuiHub is a joint venture between Sui and Ghaf Group. Its mission is to create a home for Sui builders in MENA, develop local talent, and support the ecosystem's growth. Through various support mechanisms and community engagement, SuiHub aims to drive the growth of sustainable applications on the Sui blockchain.

