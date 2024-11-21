New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2024) - Rialto Records is proud to announce the release of An Exploration of Hypnotic Sound, an innovative and immersive new age album by master hypnotist Asad Mecci and GRAMMY®-nominated musician Rufus Wainwright, available on all streaming platforms beginning today. This groundbreaking album fuses hypnotic vocal techniques and affirmations with captivating musical compositions to offer listeners an unparalleled auditory experience aimed at evoking peace, relaxation, introspection, and creativity.

An Exploration of Hypnotic Sound album cover

A unique collaboration between two world-class visionary artists, this album reunites Mecci and Wainwright, who previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed show HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis, which ran at Off-Broadway's Daryl Roth Theatre in 2022 to critical acclaim. Building on that creative partnership, An Exploration of Hypnotic Sound showcases Mecci's hypnotic expertise paired seamlessly with Wainwright's renowned musical talents, creating a pioneering project that transcends conventional music genres.

"This album is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in music. Asad and Rufus have created something truly unique that will resonate with audiences seeking a transformative listening experience," said Producer Sarah Power of Initiated Entertainment.

The album's evocative soundscapes were composed by Rufus Wainwright, with additional tracks by Eric Gersen-an accomplished composer and music director known for his contributions to the Calm App-and John Hilsen, the music director for HYPROV and a critically acclaimed improvisational composer.

An Exploration of Hypnotic Sound was produced by Sarah Power, with GRAMMY®-nominated Cody Lassen and Jorn Weisbrodt serving as co-producers. The guided suggestions and positive affirmations woven throughout the album are by Asad Mecci, with contributions from Sarah Power.

Asad Mecci brings over two decades of experience as a master hypnotist and performer. His work has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The New Yorker, and on prominent media outlets such as MTV and BBC. As co-creator of HYPROV, a unique production combining hypnosis with improvisational theater, Mecci continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Asad is currently on a 57-city tour with HYPROV. Visit www.hyprov.com for dates and tickets.

Rufus Wainwright, praised by the New York Times for his "genuine originality," is a distinguished singer-songwriter and composer who has released multiple albums, including the GRAMMY®-nominated Unfollow the Rules and Folkocracy. His collaborations include work with renowned figures across the music industry, further highlighting his versatility as an artist.

Rialto Records is a GRAMMY®-nominated record label dedicated to an artist-first approach to producing and distributing music. Known for its collaborations with critically acclaimed artists, the label continues to make an impact. For more information, visit www.rialto-records.com. The album has been released in collaboration with Initiated Entertainment Inc.

Rufus Wainright (L) and Asad Mecci (R)

About Rialto Records

Rialto Records is a record label that features the best Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Regional cast and concept albums and is dedicated to an artist- first approach to producing and distribution.

