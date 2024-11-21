Anzeige
21.11.2024
Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Cancellation of Share Premium Account

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc

Cancellation of Share Premium Account

The Board ofAberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plcannounces that, on 5 November 2024, the High Court of Justice, Chancery Division, confirmed the cancellation of the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company.

The Court Order approving the cancellation was registered with the Registrar of Companies on 12 November 2024 and therefore became effective on that date. This follows the approval of the cancellation of the Company's share premium account by special resolution at the general meeting of the Company held on 24 May 2024.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733


