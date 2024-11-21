Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2024) - Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (TSXV: LPC) ("Lorne Park") is pleased to announce it has, through its initiatives in its wholly-owned subsidiary Bellwether Investment Management Inc. ("Bellwether" or the "Company"), been recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures.

This recognition highlights Bellwether's unwavering dedication to cultivating a positive, inclusive, and high-performance corporate culture, where employees trust and support one another to deliver as one team. It also emphasizes the Company's commitment to fostering innovation to deal with uncertainty in an ever-changing environment.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures," said Robert Sewell, President and CEO of Lorne Park. "This award is a testament to the dedication, passion, and hard work of our Bellwether team. We believe that a positive corporate culture is key to our success, and we are committed to creating a supportive and inclusive environment where every employee can realize their aspirations and achieve their goals. Through collaboration with one another on interesting and challenging projects and activities, every employee can make a difference and build their legacy."

The Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures program, which is presented annually by Waterstone Human Capital, acknowledges organizations across Canada that have developed a culture of excellence and a work environment that attracts, retains, and inspires top talent. The award is based on an extensive evaluation process based on key criteria encompassing vision and leadership, recruitment strategies, employee growth, cultural alignment, diversity, equity, inclusion, and corporate social responsibility.

"These awards recognize the very best in corporate culture - those leaders and organizations that have built and nurtured performance-driven cultures and that are at the forefront of culture best practices," says Marty Parker, President and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada's Most Admired program. "This year's winners actively craft high-performance cultures and serve as an inspiration for others who want to do the same."

About Waterstone Human Capital

Better leaders, better cultures, better results. It's no surprise Waterstone's promise has culture right in the middle - the same place where culture sits in every high-performance organization, including ours. Since 2003, we've been providing retained executive search services and leadership and culture advisory services like culture measurement, leadership assessment and leadership, team and culture development to organizations across Canada and the U.S. Over that time, we've been champions and enablers of high-performance leadership and cultures. We built a thriving learning community and ecosystem around it. We share its best practices at summits, in books, and through programs like the Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, CEOs, and Chief People and Culture Officer (CPCO) Awards. And most important of all, we see its impact in our clients' cultures and results every day.

About Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.

Lorne Park was created to bring together boutique investment management and wealth advisory firms in order to deliver robust, cost-effective investment solutions to affluent investors, foundations, estates and trusts. Lorne Park's unique strategy creates better alignment between investment managers and wealth advisors while providing them with additional resources to accelerate their growth.

About Bellwether Investment Management Inc.

Bellwether is a boutique investment manager that offers tailored investment solutions for affluent investors, foundations, estates and trusts utilizing its proprietary "Disciplined Dividend Growth" Investment Process. Bellwether provides discretionary investment management focused on global dividend growth investing and is dedicated to serving the distinct needs of affluent families. Bellwether's suite of investment solutions includes global equity and fixed income strategies as well as alternative strategies focused on private credit and global real estate and infrastructure. Bellwether Investment Management Inc. is registered as a portfolio manager in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan, an exempt market dealer in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, and an investment fund manager in Ontario and Quebec.

Cautionary Notes

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", "plan", and other similar expressions. Forward looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, Lorne Park's objectives, goals and future plans. Forward-looking information addresses possible future events, conditions and financial performance based upon management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. In particular, the forward-looking information contained in this news release reflects assumptions about the timing and results of the amalgamation and regulatory approvals. Management of Lorne Park considers the assumptions on which the forward-looking information contained herein are based to be reasonable. However, by its very nature, forward-looking information inherently involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. Such risks include, without limitation, changes in economic conditions, applicable laws or regulations. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Lorne Park disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230719

SOURCE: Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.