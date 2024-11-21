Career Certified Extends Its Investment in the Fast-Growing Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Professionals Market with Acquisition of My Contractors License

Through this acquisition, Career Certified adds general contractor and electrical contractor licensing exam preparation solutions to its expanding portfolio of regulated career education products, positioning itself to positively impact a market of millions of AEC professionals.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / Today, Career Certified acquired My Contractors License, a trusted name in general contractor licensing exam preparation. Through the acquisition, Career Certified expands its portfolio to support learners preparing for state licensing exams and the nationally -recognized National Association of State Contractors Licensing Agencies (NASCLA) exam.

By expanding into this market, Career Certified underscores its commitment to supporting professional growth in the AEC sector, reinforcing its position as a go-to resource for compliance-focused education. The My Contractors License acquisition bolsters Career Certified's existing AEC market leadership in architecture exam preparation.

"By aligning directly with local regulations and expectations, My Contractors License sets a high standard for rigor and relevance with their comprehensive state-specific materials, supporting better-prepared contractors who are equipped to meet industry demands from day one," said Gary Weiss, CEO of Career Certified.

"With over 520,000 roles in construction management in 2023, including general contractor positions, and a projected 9% growth through 2033, the construction industry faces a critical talent shortage as retirements rise and skilled candidates remain scarce," adds Rebecca Turco, EVP of Specialized Trades and Product, Career Certified. "Career Certified's acquisition of My Contractors License bolsters our ability to bridge this gap, providing accessible, comprehensive training to meet growing infrastructure needs and build a skilled workforce for the future."

"The My Contractors License team is delighted to join Career Certified to increase efficiency, get to market faster with an enhanced curriculum, expand beyond exam prep, and action insights swiftly with a seasoned team centered on preparing our learners for success, no matter where their careers take them," said Ron Daniell, CEO of My Contractors License. "I remain committed to helping our audience succeed, and with Career Certified supporting us, we'll be armed to make a significant impact."

About My Contractors License

My Contractors License offers a comprehensive learning program delivered through a purpose-built digital platform. With a committed team deeply embedded in the general contracting industries, My Contractors License's tailored courses enable aspiring contractors to obtain licensing with confidence, supported by a 100% pass guarantee. The company is dedicated to elevating industry standards by increasing the number of skilled, licensed contractors. Learn more at MyContractorsLicense.com.

About Career Certified

Career Certified makes purpose attainable. From Pre-Licensing, Post-Licensing, Exam Prep, and Continuing Education coursework to tools for the entire lifecycle of a professional's career, the company pairs an easy-to-use platform and flexible learning options with a?deep understanding of students' needs conducive to guiding them to career freedom. Visit CareerCertified.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar

buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: Career Certified

View the original press release on newswire.com.