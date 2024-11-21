Financial Independence Group Announces Exclusive Partnership With Power of Zero and Tax-Free Retirement Expert David McKnight

Power of Zero's turnkey, zero-tax retirement solutions are now exclusively available through Financial Independence Group.

CORNELIUS, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / Financial Independence Group, LLC (FIG), a leading financial services company and independent marketing organization (IMO), has entered into an exclusive partnership with Power of Zero (POZ) and best-selling author and zero-tax expert David McKnight.

Financial Independence Group Exclusively Partners With David McKnight's Power of Zero

This all-encompassing relationship, including FIG's equity stake in POZ, underscores the company's vision to simplify and execute the financial dreams of families across the world. By providing FIG-affiliated financial professionals exclusive access to McKnight's user-friendly programs, this alliance empowers them with the tools and resources to help families achieve a tax-efficient retirement and preserve more of their hard-earned savings by aiming for the 0% tax bracket.

POZ's approach integrates live events, customized case design support, and educational resources-all dedicated to helping families feel secure and confident in their financial futures. With a focus on accessible, tax-free retirement strategies, clients are supported at every step to reach their long-term financial goals, regardless of where future tax rates may go.

"Our partnership with POZ spans roughly 15 years, during which we've helped many financial professionals serve families across the country," said Jim Cooper, co-CEO of FIG. "FIG's new equity stake in POZ takes the partnership to new heights. Our two organizations complement one another so well that formally coming together allows us to be more effective in amplifying the POZ message. We're proud to partner with David McKnight, Larry DeLegge, and the entire POZ team as we look forward to a long and prosperous relationship."

David McKnight, president of Power of Zero, shared his enthusiasm for this expanded alliance, saying, "We couldn't be more excited for this partnership and are honored to call Financial Independence Group the exclusive home for Power of Zero. We're looking forward to providing those we serve with innovative, tax-free retirement solutions for many years to come."

About Financial Independence Group, LLC

FIG is a financial services company and national leader in the independent marketing organization (IMO) and field marketing organization (FMO) industry. Privately held and independently owned, FIG's fixed insurance solutions help independent, licensed financial professionals guide their retail investment clients to an optimal retirement plan. FIG has provided solutions for over 45 years, specializing in guaranteed income, asset protection, and multi-generational planning. Over 3,000 professionals across the U.S. access more than 70 top-rated carriers to design fixed index annuity, fixed annuity, life insurance, care planning, and disability income solutions to best fit the interests of their clients. For more information, visit FIGMarketing.com.

About Power of Zero

Power of Zero is led by tax-free retirement planning expert David McKnight and is dedicated to helping Americans achieve a zero-percent tax bracket in retirement through strategic tax planning. Recognized nationally through best-selling books, media features, and a full-length documentary, the Power of Zero approach empowers professionals with resources, turnkey marketing solutions, and dedicated territories to guide their clients toward tax-advantaged retirements. The program's proven strategies help financial professionals grow their practices sustainably and foster deeper client engagement. For more information, visit PowerOfZero.com.

Contact Information

Tom Lamendola

Chief Marketing Officer

tom.lamendola@figmarketing.com

(800) 527-1155

SOURCE: Financial Independence Group

View the original press release on newswire.com.