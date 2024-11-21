XQ Message Announces Strategic Partnership With Invisinet Technologies to Offer a Zero Trust Enclave

OAKLAND, CA and HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / XQ Message, the leading Zero Trust Data Governance and Loss Prevention provider and part of the AWS Zero Trust for Government Partnership, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Invisinet Technologies, a next-generation leader in Zero Trust identity and access management. Together, XQ and Invisinet have created the first Zero Trust Enclave solution that proactively blocks access to networked storage systems and the data they hold. This well-rounded offering is a perfect match for critical infrastructure and government entities that need a secure enclave across "untrusted" public infrastructure.

A Zero Trust Enclave provides a comprehensive combination of network access control and monitoring with unassailable protection of data at rest. Access to protected data storage systems is only granted after identity, privilege and location have been verified, and even in the event that that layer is breached, exfiltrated data cannot be opened unless the software process is verified.

Security defense evangelist and certified ethical hacker Massimiliano Garruzzo, who is also the Chief Executive Officer at ISCS, a cybersecurity/IT consultancy, and President of CyberCare, offered his thoughts on this partnership offering. "The concept of a Zero Trust Enclave is very compelling. Both companies espouse the Zero Trust philosophy of 'never trust, always verify.' Invisinet prevents outside entry into servers and XQ ensures that only authenticated software processes can decrypt data. This solution can be very interesting for mission-critical applications, particularly in IT and OT hybrid environments that connect to the open internet."

Brian Wane, CEO of XQ Message, commented, "The Zero Trust Enclave is an ideal solution for any enterprise that has mission critical data that must be shared across the internet with supply chain partners or external data processors."

Brendan Sullivan, CEO of Invisinet Technologies, added, "We are thrilled to be working with XQ Message which is providing the Zero Trust Data module to the AWS Zero Trust Government Solution. The Zero Trust Enclave offering makes for a very low-cost and light-weight stack that quickly addresses operations' regulatory compliance and budget challenges."

Key Benefits of Zero Trust Enclave:

Eight security controls in an integrated solution

Isolates servers within a datacenter

Secure data transfer in/out of enclave

About XQ Message

XQ Message (https://xqmsg.co) is the first commercially available Zero Trust Data Governance and Loss Prevention solution. XQ provides email and file protection solutions, helping companies meet strict compliance requirements such as CMMC, GDPR and HIPAA. In 2024, XQ was selected by AWS to be a foundational component of its Zero Trust for Government partnership.

About Invisinet Technologies

Invisinet Technologies (https://www.invisinet.com) is a cybersecurity technology company specializing in innovative solutions that protect network infrastructure and critical assets from advanced threats. Invisinet's Zero Trust software enables cloaking of network assets and enforcement of identity-based access through First Packet AuthenticationTM, as well as granular identity-based micro-segmentation. Originally developed for the U.S. Department of Defense and making its way to the approved product list in 2018, Invisinet is now available in the enterprise space. With more than 15 patents and FIPS 140-2 certification, Invisinet continues to develop solutions to address the evolving advancements of cyber attacks.

