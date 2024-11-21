St. George's University Announces Admissions Partnership with Suffolk County Community College

TRUE BLUE, GRENADA AND SELDEN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / St. George's University and Suffolk County Community College have established an admissions partnership that grants qualified Suffolk students fast-track status and expedited entry into the St. George's University School of Medicine or School of Veterinary Medicine.

"St. George's University is delighted to offer this new opportunity for aspiring doctors and veterinarians from Suffolk County Community College to pursue degrees in medicine and veterinary medicine with us," said Dr. Marios Loukas, Dean of St. George's University School of Medicine. "SGU is tremendously proud to partner with SCCC and to offer multiple pathways to healthcare careers with flexible options to meet students' different academic objectives."

Dr. Edward Bonahue, President of Suffolk County Community College, expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership. "This partnership represents a significant step forward in providing community college students with a clear pathway forward to advanced degrees in medicine and veterinary medicine. This partnership will help to build a pipeline of highly trained professionals who are well-prepared to meet the growing demand for highly educated healthcare professionals. We are proud to work alongside St. George's University to make these dream careers a reality for our graduates."

The partnership creates a "2+2+4" admissions pathway that provides SCCC students who have successfully completed an associate's degree in arts and sciences, and who proceed to complete a baccalaureate premedical or pre-veterinary medical program at an SGU partner university in the New York area, with admission into SGU's 4-year Doctor of Medicine or Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program. Suffolk students interested in pursuing this pathway must complete all necessary prerequisite undergraduate coursework, maintain a strong overall GPA and sciences GPA, and score competitively on relevant entrance exams, including the MCAT for the School of Medicine.

The partnership also creates a "2+5" admissions pathway that provides Suffolk students completing an associate's degree in arts and sciences with admission into SGU's 5-year Doctor of Medicine program. This program consists of a pre-clinical year and two years of basic sciences, which can be completed on SGU's campus in Grenada or at Northumbria University in the United Kingdom, followed by two years of clinical rotations in SGU's network of affiliated hospitals and health systems.

SGU School of Medicine works with a network of more than 75 hospitals and health systems in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, offering clinical and ambulatory training. The School of Veterinary Medicine offers clinical training at over 30 affiliated institutions in six countries.

Participating students will be eligible to be considered for all of SGU's School of Medicine and School of Veterinary Medicine scholarships and grants. SGU granted more than $71 million in scholarships in the 2023-2024 academic year.

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. SGU is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The University's over 31,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. St. George's University School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council which has been recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). For more information, visit www.sgu.edu .

About Suffolk County Community College

Suffolk County Community College is the largest, most comprehensive community college in the State University of New York (SUNY) system, enrolling more than 21,000 students in over 100 degree and certificate programs. With over 145,000 alumni, Suffolk County Community College is dedicated to meeting the demands of regional employers. The college has built an extensive track record of successfully training and educating its students through pathways from high school, to college, and into careers. For more information, visit www.sunysuffolk.edu .

