John Galt Solutions: Transforming Data to Accelerate Supply Chain: The Myers Industries Journey Presented at Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit 2024

Finanznachrichten News

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster, invites attendees of the 2024 Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit in Denver, Colo., to the session: "How Myers Industries Transforms Business Data into Intelligent Decisions." The live session on Dec. 4 will feature Jeff McNabb, Associate Director of Supply Chain for the Material Handling segment of Myers Industries, a leading manufacturer of sustainable plastic and metal products and a key distributor in the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry.

Myers Industries, a valued customer of John Galt Solutions, has implemented an advanced approach to its Material Handling segment, transforming diverse data sources-including supplier, sales, historical, and marketing data-into cohesive, actionable insights to inform strategic, data-driven decisions. McNabb's session will offer a unique opportunity for attendees to explore how Myers Industries has unlocked data's potential to navigate complex supply chain challenges and achieve strategic goals. The presentation will underscore the tangible benefits of explainable analytics to accelerate intelligent decision-making across the end-to-end supply chain.

During the session, attendees will gain first-hand insight into the strategies employed by Myers Industries to build alignment across the businesses and global markets within its Material Handling segment, fostering a high-performing supply chain ecosystem.

Session at a Glance

Title: How Myers Industries Transforms Business Data into Intelligent Decisions

Speaker: Jeff McNabb, Associate Director of Supply Chain, Myers Industries

When:?Tuesday, December 4, 11:15am?

Where:?Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit, Denver, Colo.

Visit John Galt Solutions at booth #210. Book a meeting with us here.

About Myers Industries
Myers Industries Inc. (NYSE: MYE), based in Akron, Ohio, is a manufacturer of sustainable plastic and metal products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the United States. Visit myersindustries.com to learn more.

About John Galt Solutions
More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce?costs,?and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform is a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning software solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. A SaaS-based platform, Atlas transforms S&OP processes;?demand,?inventory,?and replenishment;?supply and inventory optimization;?manufacturing planning and scheduling;?financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Milwaukee Tool, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit?johngalt.com.

Contact Information

John Galt
Public Relations Manager
connect@johngalt.com
312-701-9026

SOURCE: John Galt Solutions

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
