21.11.2024
Ethical GmbH - Clinical Committees Trusted Experts: Advarra Joins the Ethical Partnership Program to Deploy State-of-the-Art eDSMB and eAdjudication Software

Finanznachrichten News

Advarra will integrate Ethical's innovative and flexible solutions into its next-generation SOAR platform for the effective, compliant, and safe management of Data Management Committee (DMC) and Endpoint Adjudication Committee (EAC) services.

BASEL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / Ethical GmbH, a Swiss eClinical company providing innovative, AI-powered software solutions for easier and streamlined clinical committee management, today announced that Advarra has joined its CRO-Safe Partnership Program. Advarra is the market leader in regulatory review solutions and clinical research technology for sites, sponsors, and clinical research organizations (CROs).

By becoming an Ethical CRO-Safe Partner, Advarra will integrate Ethical's innovative and flexible solutions into its next-generation SOAR platform for the effective, compliant, and safe management of Data Management Committee (DMC) and Endpoint Adjudication Committee (EAC) services. Advarra customers will benefit from its experienced services, now delivered on the most advanced SOAR platform with a simple, easy-to-use interface.

Ethical's eDSMB® and eAdjudication® solutions are validated, GCP-compliant, and fully customizable, thanks to strong integration capability and workflow configuration flexibility. They can also handle large volumes of clinical data and provide full audit trail functionality, robust quality control, key performance indicators, and real-time notifications for process efficiency.

"Advarra has the industry's largest global network of medical experts and biostatisticians, that provides expert, independent DMC and EAC review services and comprehensive DMC recommendations within one business day of meeting," said Barbara Schneider, PhD, Executive Director of Biostatistical Services at Advarra. "Partnering with Ethical will enhance our safety oversight administration and reporting software to ensure a best-in-class client experience."

Mimmo Garibbo, Director of Ethical, said: "We are very proud for the trust Advarra have placed in Ethical. We believe that our eDSMB® and eAdjudication® solutions will be a great asset for the company and their customers, and are confident that Ethical's technical expertise and robust solutions will complement Advarra's capabilities to produce optimal results through a single point of contact, in the interest of trial sponsors and patients."

ABOUT THE ETHICAL CRO-SAFE PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM

The Ethical CRO-Safe Partnership program is open to any CRO willing to partner with Ethical, a leading technology expert specializing in clinical committee management. Through this program, Ethical aims to bring together its innovative eAdjudication®, eDSMB®, eDeviation® and eReconciliation® software solutions with CROs' clinical and project management experience in order to optimize the work of clinical committees and support efficiency and data quality in clinical trials. Ethical's dedicated experts provide ongoing, tailored support to CRO Partners and are committed to the success of their Sponsors' studies.

Contact Information

Mimmo Garibbo
Director
mimmo.garibbo@ethical.ch

SOURCE: Ethical GmbH

