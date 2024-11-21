Recent survey shows more than two-thirds of Americans are planning a trip, 10% of planned trips are international, and value-conscious travelers prefer road trips over air travel

St. Louis, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2024) - With Thanksgiving just a week away, more than two-thirds (68%) of Americans are planning at least one overnight trip, 50-plus miles away from home between November 2024 and January 2025, according to a recent survey* conducted by Enterprise Mobility. Of those, 55% are planned to take place on the road this holiday season.

More Americans also plan to travel abroad this season, a trend driven by younger travelers, with 10% of trips planned to be international - up three points year over year. The increase is being driven by Generation Z and millennial travelers who are showing a 4% increase in planned international travel over the year prior. Gen Z and millennial travelers also are planning to take more trips on average (1.9) than Gen X (1.6) and Baby Boomers (1.5).

The top locations for those who indicated they are traveling internationally include Mexico (11%), Canada (9%) and the UK (7%).

"We are seeing an increased overall preference for air travel, which is up about three points year over year," said Bridget Long, Senior Vice President of North American Operations at Enterprise Mobility. "We anticipate this to boost demand for vehicle rentals at airports. We are well equipped to handle demand for holiday travelers at the airport and in neighborhood branches this season."

According to the survey, 34% of travelers are planning to fly to their destination this year, and of those, 38% plan to use a rental vehicle at their destination. The top locations for those who indicated they are traveling domestically include Florida (12%), California (10%) and New York (7%).

"We know many Americans are eager to travel but are looking for ways to save money," said Long. "Our survey found that the majority of travelers prefer road trips over air travel because it is often more economical. Our rental brands - Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo - each provide unique offerings and price points to cater to the needs of a wide range of customers."

Survey results indicate nearly one-quarter of holiday trips (24%) will include a rental car. Of those:

Road trip vehicle rentals account for 7% of all trips.

Airline trips including a rental account for 13% of all trips.

Rail, bus and other trips including a rental make up the remaining 4% of trips.

"The top reasons travelers choose to rent include freedom, convenience and the need for a larger vehicle," said Long.

The survey also showed renters are demonstrating a 10-percent increase in interest for hybrid vehicles year over year.





A recent survey from Enterprise Mobility found the top reasons people rent a car for holiday travel are freedom, convenience and the need for a larger vehicle.

* This survey was commissioned by Enterprise Mobility and conducted in October 2024. Sample includes responses from 1,491 U.S. residents ages 18-70 sourced from the Enterprise Exchange Research Community and Qualtrics panel, of whom 1,000 respondents plan to travel for at least one night or longer to a destination more than 50 miles away from home between November 2024 and January 2025.

