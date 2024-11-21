Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2024) - Andrew Lutfy, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman, Groupe Dynamite Inc., Jean-Phillipe D. Lachance, Chief Financial Officer, Groupe Dynamite Inc., and Stacie Beaver, President and Chief Operating Officer, Groupe Dynamite Inc. (TSX: GRGD) ("GDI" or the "Company"), joined Berk Sumen, Managing Director, TSX and TSX Venture Exchange Company Services, to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMJDpg20P78

GDI is a fashion house operating retail stores and digital experiences under two complementary and spirited banners: GARAGE and DYNAMITE. They offer their customers an extensive and diverse range of women's fashion apparel that caters to a wide range of style preferences and lifestyle needs, primarily for Generation Z and Millennial women. GDI has grown from a single store in 1975 located in Place Versailles, to approximately 300 stores across Canada and the U.S., with a majority of their new store locations since 2022 in the higher-growth U.S. market, which they proudly operate from their Quebec-based headquarters. GDI plans to continue to grow in the U.S. and other jurisdictions, such as the U.K. They are a value-led, inclusive organization, guided by their mission: "Empowering YOU to be YOU, one outfit at a time." Each and every one of their 6,000 employees - from their home in Montréal to across North America - will have ownership exposure subsequent to the offering, aligning their interests with those of their shareholders.

