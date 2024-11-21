Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
PR Newswire
21.11.2024 16:31 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zenoo refining services with AI

Finanznachrichten News

UK tech company Zenoo sees AI as key component to greater efficiency as it expands its offering to small businesses

CAMBRIDGE, England, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last few years digital onboarding provider Zenoo has been exploring the use of AI to refine and improve its services and it has now become a key component in its evolution goals.

The company has already improved team performance by using AI to improve internal efficiency with automated meeting notes and follow up, plus the production of draft technical and contract documentation.

It has also explored the use of AI in automating routine coding tasks; as a natural language to code generator; and in code reviewing and debugging.

In addition, the use of AI is aiding Zenoo in opening up its services to smaller businesses as it allows the organisation to be more cost effective and reduce the time it takes to complete projects by around 35%. It does this by relieving developers of routine work and allowing them to focus on added value and innovative areas within product development. The net result for customers is an overall cost reduction.

Zenoo UK managing director George Taylor said: "Zenoo will continue to focus on AI as a cost effective way to expand and scale the business over the coming years."

Next year, Zenoo will employ a specific team tasked with staying ahead of curve in AI development and identifying further ways it can improve business performance and customer offerings.

About Zenoo

Zenoo specialises in the remote onboarding of customers for international companies to help them improve their conversion rates, breaking down barriers and making it easier for their customers to open accounts online.

Visit partner.zenoo.com for further information.

Media enquiries

Contact Bruce Ackland on +44 7884 076548 or email backland@wavelengthgroup.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zenoo-refining-services-with-ai-302313194.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
