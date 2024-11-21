Anzeige
Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
21-Nov-2024 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
 
Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated 
(PCAs) 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                                   Andrew Zimmermann 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position / status                             Interim Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification / amendment                     Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                                   Molten Ventures plc 
b)      LEI                                    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of financial instrument, type of instrument          Ordinary shares of 1p each 
       Identification Code                            GB00BY7QYJ50 
b)      Nature of the transaction                         Purchase of shares 
                                            Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                            GBP3.22825    1,000 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
                                            1,000 
          -- Aggregated volume 
 
 
d)                                           GBP3.22825 
          -- Price 
 
 
                                            GBP3,228.25 
          -- Total 
 
 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                          20 November 2024 
f)      Place of the transaction                         London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis Securities 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis                  +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
                        +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Don Harrington 
 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co. 
Public relations                +44 (0)7970 246 725 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  360652 
EQS News ID:  2035881 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2035881&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2024 10:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
