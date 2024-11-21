Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Revenue Up 17% Compared to FY23
Net Income Up 41% Compared to FY23
Adjusted EBITDA Up 28% Compared to FY23
Record Backlog of $1.96 Billion
DOTHAN, Ala., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) ("CPI" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways in local markets throughout the Sunbelt, today reported financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter and year ended September 30, 2024.
Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to report significant growth in fiscal year 2024, led by the strong operational performance of our family of companies throughout the Sunbelt. We are proud of the contributions from our more than 5,000 employees that helped deliver a record fiscal year and generated revenue growth of 17%, net income growth of 41%, and Adjusted EBITDA(1) growth of 28% compared to fiscal 2023, including Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) of 12.1% for fiscal 2024. In addition, we completed eight acquisitions in fiscal 2024 that expanded our geographic footprint into new growth markets and enhanced CPI's relative market share across our Sunbelt states."
Fiscal 2024 revenues were $1.82 billion, an increase of 17% compared to $1.56 billion in fiscal 2023. Fourth quarter revenues were $538.2 million, an increase of 13% compared to $475.0 million in the fourth quarter last year.
Gross profit was $258.3 million in fiscal 2024, an increase of 32% compared to $196.4 million in fiscal 2023. Gross profit for the fourth quarter was $84.1 million, an increase of 11% compared to $75.5 million in the fourth quarter last year.
General and administrative expenses were $151.5 million for fiscal 2024, or 8.3% of total revenue, compared to $126.9 million, or 8.1% of total revenue, in fiscal 2023. Fourth quarter general and administrative expenses were $39.8 million, compared to $33.0 million in the fourth quarter last year, and as a percentage of total revenue, 7.4% and 6.9%, respectively.
Net income was $68.9 million for fiscal 2024, an increase of 41% compared to net income of $49.0 million in fiscal 2023. Fourth quarter net income was $29.3 million, a decrease of 5.2% compared to net income of $30.9 million in the fourth quarter last year.
Adjusted EBITDA(1) for fiscal 2024 was $220.6 million, an increase of 28% compared to $172.6 million in fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) in fiscal 2024 was 12.1%, compared to 11.0% in fiscal 2023. Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $77.0 million, an increase of 11.8% compared to $68.9 million in the fourth quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) in the fourth quarter was 14.3%, compared to 14.5% in the fourth quarter last year.
Project backlog was $1.96 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.60 billion at September 30, 2023 and $1.86 billion at June 30, 2024.
Smith added, "Earlier this month, we acquired Lone Star Paving, our new platform company in Texas. Lone Star is an excellent company with an outstanding management team operating in three of the fastest growth metro areas in the country. We are pleased to welcome Lone Star into the CPI family of companies. They uniquely fit our culture with a shared commitment to safety, operational excellence, employee advancement and smart vertical integration initiatives.
"In fiscal 2025, we continue to project growth and enhanced profitability, supported by eleven months of Lone Star's contribution in our fiscal year. The addition of Lone Star positions CPI to accelerate our ROAD-Map 2027 strategy and to deliver long-term value to our investors and other stakeholders."
Fiscal 2025 Outlook
As previously announced, CPI's outlook for fiscal 2025 with regard to revenue, net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin is as follows:
- Revenue in the range of $2.48 billion to $2.58 billion
- Net income in the range of $97 million to $113 million
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the range of $347 million to $377 million
- Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) in the range of 14.0% to 14.6%
Ned N. Fleming, III, the Company's Executive Chairman, stated, "We are excited to enter Texas with an outstanding company like Lone Star. This transformational acquisition exemplifies the CPI growth strategy of partnering with experienced local operators who know how to build and operate great companies that we can further support within our larger organization. Moving forward, we will continue to benefit from opportunities afforded by a generational investment in infrastructure, the fast-growing economies in the Sunbelt, and numerous organic and acquisitive growth opportunities to scale our organization and deliver value to our stockholders."
Conference Call
The Company will conduct a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter and year ended September 30, 2024. To access the call live by phone, dial (412) 902-0003 and ask for the Construction Partners call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. A telephonic replay will be available through November 28, 2024 by calling (201) 612-7415 and using passcode ID: 13748361#. A webcast of the call will also be available live and for later replay on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.constructionpartners.net.
About Construction Partners, Inc.
Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating in local markets throughout the Sunbelt in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Supported by its hot-mix asphalt plants, aggregate facilities and liquid asphalt terminals, CPI focuses on the construction, repair and maintenance of surface infrastructure. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The company also performs private sector projects that include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "should," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "outlook," "believe" and "plan." The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to financial projections, future events, business strategy, future performance, future operations, backlog, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management.
(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.
- Financial Statements Follow -
Construction Partners, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
For the Fiscal Year Ended
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
$ 538,163
$ 475,026
$ 1,823,889
$ 1,563,548
Cost of revenues
454,082
399,489
1,565,635
1,367,163
Gross profit
84,081
75,537
258,254
196,385
General and administrative expenses
(39,836)
(33,002)
(151,497)
(126,947)
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
1,523
2,223
4,483
7,048
Gain on facility exchange
-
-
-
5,389
Operating income
45,768
44,758
111,240
81,875
Interest expense, net
(6,084)
(3,545)
(19,071)
(17,346)
Other (expense) income
(117)
(50)
(70)
875
Income before provision for income taxes and
39,567
41,163
92,099
65,404
Provision for income taxes
10,256
10,250
23,161
16,403
Loss from investment in joint venture
(3)
-
(3)
-
Net income
$ 29,308
$ 30,913
$ 68,935
$ 49,001
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
Unrealized (loss) gain on interest rate swap contract, net
(6,722)
1,922
(11,889)
1,297
Unrealized gain (loss) on restricted investments, net
418
(211)
697
(223)
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net
(6,304)
1,711
(11,192)
1,074
Comprehensive income
$ 23,004
$ 32,624
$ 57,743
$ 50,075
Net income per share attributable to common
Basic
$ 0.57
$ 0.60
$ 1.33
$ 0.95
Diluted
$ 0.56
$ 0.59
$ 1.31
$ 0.94
Weighted average number of common shares
Basic
51,792,183
51,828,257
51,883,760
51,827,001
Diluted
52,590,344
52,406,501
52,574,503
52,260,206
Construction Partners, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
September 30,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 74,686
$ 48,243
Restricted cash
1,998
837
Contracts receivable including retainage, net
350,811
303,704
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
25,966
27,296
Inventories
106,704
84,038
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
24,841
9,306
Total current assets
585,006
473,424
Property, plant and equipment, net
629,924
505,095
Operating lease right-of-use assets
38,932
14,485
Goodwill
231,656
159,270
Intangible assets, net
20,549
19,520
Investment in joint venture
84
87
Restricted investments
18,020
15,079
Other assets
17,964
32,705
Total assets
$ 1,542,135
$ 1,219,665
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 182,572
$ 151,406
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
120,065
78,905
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
9,065
2,338
Current maturities of long-term debt
26,563
15,000
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
42,189
31,534
Total current liabilities
380,454
279,183
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt, net of current maturities and deferred debt issuance costs
486,961
360,740
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
30,661
12,649
Deferred income taxes, net
53,852
37,121
Other long-term liabilities
16,467
13,398
Total long-term liabilities
587,941
423,908
Total liabilities
968,395
703,091
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2024 and
-
-
Class A common stock, par value $0.001; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 44,062,830 shares issued
44
44
Class B common stock, par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 11,784,650 shares issued
12
12
Additional paid-in capital
278,065
267,330
Treasury stock, Class A common stock, par value $0.001, at cost, 243,728 shares at September 30,
(11,490)
(178)
Treasury stock, Class B common stock, par value $0.001, at cost, 2,922,952 shares at September 30,
(15,603)
(15,603)
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net
7,502
18,694
Retained earnings
315,210
246,275
Total stockholders' equity
573,740
516,574
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,542,135
$ 1,219,665
Construction Partners, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
For the Fiscal Year Ended
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 68,935
$ 49,001
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
92,920
79,100
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
362
299
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments
184
342
Provision (recovery) for bad debt
491
456
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
(4,483)
(7,048)
Gain on facility exchange
-
(5,389)
Realized losses on restricted investments
53
30
Share-based compensation expense
14,412
10,759
Loss (earnings) from investment in joint venture
3
-
Deferred income taxes
22,681
11,165
Other non-cash adjustments
(300)
(263)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Contracts receivable including retainage
(6,627)
(25,961)
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
5,531
2,573
Inventories
(15,480)
(7,320)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(13,015)
3,650
Other assets
(522)
(129)
Accounts payable
13,433
17,220
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
24,869
24,099
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
4,828
2,340
Other long-term liabilities
804
2,233
Net cash provided by operating activities, net of acquisitions
209,079
157,157
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(87,930)
(97,810)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
14,059
17,698
Proceeds from facility exchange
-
36,987
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(231,777)
(91,787)
Proceeds from the sale of restricted investments
3,553
2,900
Purchases of restricted investments
(5,490)
(11,360)
Net cash used in investing activities
(307,585)
(143,372)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs
210,235
103,000
Principal payments of long-term debt
(72,813)
(103,125)
Purchase of treasury stock
(11,312)
(139)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
126,110
(264)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
27,604
13,521
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Beginning of year
49,080
35,559
End of year
$ 76,684
$ 49,080
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$ 21,680
$ 19,157
Cash paid for income taxes
$ 5,447
$ 1,009
Cash paid for operating lease liabilities
$ 6,874
$ 3,029
Non-cash items:
Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease
$ 29,097
$ 3,109
Property, plant and equipment financed with accounts payable
$ 7,227
$ 2,459
Amounts (receivable) payable to sellers in business combinations
$ (153)
$ -
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization, (iv) share-based compensation expense, (v) loss on the extinguishment of debt, and (vi) expenses associated with non-routine acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues for each period. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. Potential differences may include differences in capital structures, tax positions and the age and book depreciation of intangible and tangible assets.
The following tables present a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA and the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the applicable periods.
Construction Partners, Inc.
Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Fiscal Years Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
(in thousands, except percentages)
For the Fiscal Year
Ended September 30,
2024
2023 (2)
Net income
$ 68,935
$ 49,001
Interest expense, net
19,071
17,346
Provision for income taxes
23,161
16,403
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
92,920
79,100
Share-based compensation expense
15,031
10,759
Acquisition-related expenses (1)
1,455
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 220,573
$ 172,609
Revenues
$ 1,823,889
$ 1,563,548
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
12.1 %
11.0 %
(1)
Reflects expenses associated with the acquisition of Lone Star Paving, which management views as a non-routine acquisition.
(2)
In periods commencing prior to September 30, 2023, the Company historically included within the definition of Adjusted EBITDA an adjustment for management fees and expenses related to the Company's management services agreement with an affiliate of SunTx Capital Partners, a member of the Company's control group. Effective October 1, 2023, the term of the management services agreement was extended to October 1, 2028. As a result of the term extension, the Company no longer views the management fees and expenses paid under the management services agreement as a non-recurring expense. Accordingly, periods commencing subsequent to September 30, 2023 do not include an adjustment for management fees and expenses, and the Company has recast comparative Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 to conform to the current definition.
Construction Partners, Inc.
Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
(in thousands, except percentages)
For the Three Months
Ended September 30,
2024
2023 (2)
Net income
$ 29,308
$ 30,913
Interest expense, net
6,084
3,545
Provision for income taxes
10,256
10,250
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
25,452
21,331
Share-based compensation expense
4,445
2,850
Acquisition expenses(1)
1,455
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 77,000
$ 68,889
Revenues
$ 538,163
$ 475,026
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
14.3 %
14.5 %
(1)
Reflects expenses associated with the acquisition of Lone Star Paving, which management views as a non-routine acquisition.
(2)
In periods commencing prior to September 30, 2023, the Company historically included within the definition of Adjusted EBITDA an adjustment for management fees and expenses related to the Company's management services agreement with an affiliate of SunTx Capital Partners, a member of the Company's control group. Effective October 1, 2023, the term of the management services agreement was extended to October 1, 2028. As a result of the term extension, the Company no longer views the management fees and expenses paid under the management services agreement as a non-recurring expense. Accordingly, periods commencing subsequent to September 30, 2023 do not include an adjustment for management fees and expenses, and the Company has recast comparative Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 to conform to the current definition.
Construction Partners, Inc.
Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook
(unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)
For the Fiscal Year Ending
Low
High
Net income
$ 97,000
$ 113,000
Interest expense, net
64,072
62,715
Provision for income taxes
32,471
38,432
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
128,957
138,353
Share-based compensation expense
21,500
21,500
Acquisition expenses
3,000
3,000
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 347,000
$ 377,000
Revenues
$ 2,480,000
$ 2,580,000
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
14.0 %
14.6 %
