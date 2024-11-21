VietNam Holding (VNH) delivered a 27.3% net asset value (NAV) per share total return over the last 12 months (ending 31 October) in sterling terms. The company outperformed a strongly appreciating market (Vietnam All Share Index (VNAS) at 20.6%), driven by the demand from retail investors. The economy showed robust growth, supported by a surge in exports, and investor confidence was reinforced by good H124 corporate earnings. Meanwhile, VNH executed its first share redemption tender, and investors representing only c 12.6% of total share capital decided to sell their shares at NAV. The strong performance and investors' vote of confidence contributed to the narrowing of the discount to the current premium of 1.2%.

