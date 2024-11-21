Panasonic has launched its new R32 heat pumps, introducing the EXTERIOS Z and ClimaPure XZ series. The models offer heating capacities ranging from 10,900 Btu/h to 28,800 Btu/h, depending on specifications. Japan's Panasonic has released two new heat pump lines for the Canadian market. The EXTERIOS Z and ClimaPure XZ product lines are ductless and use R32 (difluoromethane) as a refrigerant. "R32 is a more climate-friendly cooling agent that maintains efficient heat transfer capabilities," the company said. "We are setting a new standard for air quality and energy efficiency and paving the way ...

