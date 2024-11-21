HARVEY, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atkore Inc. (the "Company" or "Atkore") (NYSE: ATKR) announced earnings for its fiscal 2024 full year and fourth quarter ended September 30, 2024 ("fourth quarter").

"Atkore achieved annual volume growth of 3.5% with contributions from each of our key product categories in fiscal 2024," said Bill Waltz, Atkore President and Chief Executive Officer. "Given the expected decline in net sales and profitability this year, we remained focused on executing our strategic initiatives which we believe will further strengthen our Company for the long-term. Our cash flow generation and disciplined approach to capital allocation are two of Atkore's greatest strengths. I am proud to say that since declaring our first quarterly dividend earlier in the year, Atkore returned approximately 75% of cash generated from operating activities to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases."

Waltz continued, "As we end our year and look forward, we are encouraged by the prospects of secular trends for which we have an opportunity to participate. We are mindful of the challenges we face in certain markets, and the competitive landscape in which we operate as we find opportunities to be the customer's first choice."

2024 Fourth Quarter Results Three Months Ended (in thousands) September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Change Change % Net sales Electrical $ 564,535 $ 649,787 $ (85,252 ) (13.1 )% Safety & Infrastructure 224,507 220,239 4,268 1.9 % Eliminations (746 ) (137 ) (609 ) 444.5 % Consolidated operations $ 788,296 $ 869,889 $ (81,593 ) (9.4 )% Net income $ 73,119 $ 140,925 $ (67,806 ) (48.1 )% Adjusted EBITDA Electrical $ 145,662 $ 237,577 $ (91,915 ) (38.7 )% Safety & Infrastructure 14,898 15,139 (241 ) (1.6 )% Unallocated (20,410 ) (20,738 ) 328 (1.6 )% Consolidated operations $ 140,150 $ 231,978 $ (91,828 ) (39.6 )%

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased to $788.3 million, a decrease of 9.4% compared to $869.9 million for the prior-year period. The decrease was primarily due to lower average selling prices of $104.1 million as the result of expected pricing normalization and the economic value of solar tax credits to be transferred to certain customers of $5.4 million. These decreases were partially offset by higher sales volume of $26.9 million.

Gross profit decreased by $85.4 million to $216.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to $301.5 million for the prior-year period. Gross margins decreased from 34.7% in the prior year period to 27.4%. Gross profit and gross profit margin decreased primarily due to declines in average selling prices of $104.1 million, partially offset by slower declines in raw material costs of $2.2 million.

Net income decreased $67.8 million to $73.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to $140.9 million for the prior-year period, due to lower operating income of $87.4 million, partially offset by decreased income taxes of $20.8 million. Adjusted net income decreased $74.4 million to $86.6 million compared to $161.0 million for the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased $91.8 million, or 39.6%, to $140.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to $232.0 million for the prior-year period. Net income margin decreased from 16.2% in the prior-year period to 9.3% and Adjusted EBITDA Margin decreased 890 basis points from 26.7% to 17.8%.

Net income per diluted share was $2.02 for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $1.61 from the prior-year period. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $2.43 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $4.21 for the prior-year period.

Segment Results

Electrical

Electrical net sales decreased $85.3 million, or 13.1%, to $564.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to $649.8 million for the prior-year period. The decrease in net sales is primarily attributed to decreased average selling prices of $97.3 million as a result of expected pricing normalization partially offset by increased volume of $10.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased $91.9 million, or 38.7%, to $145.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to $237.6 million for the prior-year period, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin decreased from 36.6% to 25.8%. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was largely due to lower average selling prices over input costs.

Safety & Infrastructure

Safety & Infrastructure net sales increased $4.3 million, or 1.9%, to $224.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to $220.2 million for the prior-year period. The increase is attributed to higher volumes of $16.0 million partially offset by lower average selling prices of $6.8 million and the economic value of solar tax credits to be transferred to certain customers of $5.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased $0.2 million, or 1.6%, to $14.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to $15.1 million for the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA Margin decreased from 6.9% to 6.6%. The Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin were marginally consistent with the prior year quarter.

Fiscal 2024 Full-Year Results

Net sales for fiscal 2024 decreased $316.7 million to $3,202.1 million, a decrease of 9.0%, compared to $3,518.8 million for fiscal 2023. The decrease in net sales is primarily attributed to decreased average selling prices of $406.1 million, the economic value of solar tax credits to be transferred to certain customers of $38.3 million. These decreases are partially offset by increased sales volume of $122.6 million across varying product categories within both the Electrical and the Safety & Infrastructure segments.

Gross profit for fiscal 2024 decreased $261.7 million to $1,077.8 million, a decrease of 19.5%, compared to $1,339.5 million for fiscal 2023. Gross margin decreased to 33.7% in fiscal 2024 compared to 38.1% in fiscal 2023 due to declines in average selling prices of $406.1 million, partially offset by slower declines in the input costs of steel, copper and PVC resin of $103.1 million and the net benefit of solar tax credits of $45.7 million.

Net income decreased $217.0 million to $472.9 million for fiscal 2024, as compared to $689.9 million for fiscal 2023. Adjusted net income decreased $230.1 million to $532.9 million for fiscal 2024 compared to $763.0 million for fiscal 2023. The decrease in both net income and adjusted net income was primarily driven by lower operating income of $268.7 million partially offset by lower income tax of $46.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased $270.4 million or 25.9%, to $771.7 million for fiscal 2024, as compared to $1,042.1 million for fiscal 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower operating income.

Net income per diluted share on a GAAP basis was $12.69 for fiscal 2024, a decrease of $4.58 from fiscal 2023. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $14.48 for fiscal 2024 compared to $19.40 for fiscal 2023.

Liquidity & Capital Resources

During fiscal 2024, operating activities provided $549.0 million of cash, compared to $807.6 million during fiscal year 2023. Free cash flow decreased to $399.2 million for fiscal 2024 from $588.7 million in fiscal year 2023. The decrease in cash provided by operating activities was primarily driven by lower operating income of $268.7 million and tax impacts of $6.5 million, partially offset by less cash used in working capital of $5.2 million and higher depreciation and amortization of $15.4 million. The decrease in free cash flow was primarily due to the factors above partially offset by less capital expenditures during fiscal 2024 of $69.0 million when compared to the prior fiscal year.

During fiscal 2024, the Board of Directors approved a new quarterly dividend program to be added to the Company's capital deployment model. Dividends were declared and paid during the year totaling $34.5 million. Additionally, the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase plan that authorized the Company to repurchase up to $500.0 million of its outstanding stock. During fiscal 2024, the Company repurchased $381.0 million of its outstanding stock, which exhausted the authorization of previously approved plans and leaving a $428.1 million of authorization remaining on the current plan.

Outlook and Targets1

Fiscal 2025 First Quarter - The Company expects the first quarter of fiscal 2025 Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $95 - $105 million and Adjusted net income per diluted share to be in the range of $1.45 - $1.65.

Fiscal 2025 Full Year - The Company expects fiscal year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $475 - $525 million and Adjusted net income per diluted share to be in the range of $7.80 - $8.90.

The Company notes that the outlook and target information provided may vary due to changes in assumptions or market conditions and other factors described under "Forward-Looking Statements."

Conference Call Information

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications. With 5,600 employees and $3.2B in sales in fiscal year 2024, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.

_______________________________

1 Reconciliations of the forward-looking full-year and fiscal first quarter outlook and target for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income per diluted share are not being provided as the Company does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments for such reconciliations. Accordingly, we are relying on the exception provided by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K to exclude these reconciliations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to financial outlook. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "shall," "should," "would," "could," "seeks," "aims," "projects," "is optimistic," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and that actual performance and outcomes, including, without limitation, our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the market in which we operate, may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results of operations, financial condition and cash flows, and the development of the market in which we operate, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

A number of important factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties discussed or referenced under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 21, 2024 could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: declines in, and uncertainty regarding, the general business and economic conditions in the United States and international markets in which we operate; weakness or another downturn in the United States non-residential construction industry; widespread outbreak of diseases, such as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; changes in prices of raw materials; pricing pressure, reduced profitability, or loss of market share due to intense competition; availability and cost of third-party freight carriers and energy; high levels of imports of products similar to those manufactured by us; changes in federal, state, local and international governmental regulations and trade policies; adverse weather conditions; increased costs relating to future capital and operating expenditures to maintain compliance with environmental, health and safety laws; reduced spending by, deterioration in the financial condition of, or other adverse developments, including inability or unwillingness to pay our invoices on time, with respect to one or more of our top customers; increases in our working capital needs, which are substantial and fluctuate based on economic activity and the market prices for our main raw materials, including as a result of failure to collect, or delays in the collection of, cash from the sale of manufactured products; work stoppage or other interruptions of production at our facilities as a result of disputes under existing collective bargaining agreements with labor unions or in connection with negotiations of new collective bargaining agreements, as a result of supplier financial distress, or for other reasons; changes in our financial obligations relating to pension plans that we maintain in the United States; reduced production or distribution capacity due to interruptions in the operations of our facilities or those of our key suppliers; loss of a substantial number of our third-party agents or distributors or a dramatic deviation from the amount of sales they generate; security threats, attacks, or other disruptions to our information systems, or failure to comply with complex network security, data privacy and other legal obligations or the failure to protect sensitive information; possible impairment of goodwill or other long-lived assets as a result of future triggering events, such as declines in our cash flow projections or customer demand and changes in our business and valuation assumptions; safety and labor risks associated with the manufacture and in the testing of our products; product liability, construction defect and warranty claims and litigation relating to our various products, as well as government inquiries and investigations, and consumer, employment, tort and other legal proceedings; our ability to protect our intellectual property and other material proprietary rights; risks inherent in doing business internationally; changes in foreign laws and legal systems, including as a result of Brexit; our inability to introduce new products effectively or implement our innovation strategies; our inability to continue importing raw materials, component parts and/or finished goods; the incurrence of liabilities and the issuance of additional debt or equity in connection with acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures and the failure of indemnification provisions in our acquisition agreements to fully protect us from unexpected liabilities; failure to manage acquisitions successfully, including identifying, evaluating, and valuing acquisition targets and integrating acquired companies, businesses or assets; the incurrence of additional expenses, increase in complexity of our supply chain and potential damage to our reputation with customers resulting from regulations related to "conflict minerals"; disruptions or impediments to the receipt of sufficient raw materials resulting from various anti-terrorism security measures; restrictions contained in our debt agreements; failure to generate cash sufficient to pay the principal of, interest on, or other amounts due on our debt; failure to generate the significant amount of cash needed to pay dividends; challenges attracting and retaining key personnel or high-quality employees; future changes to tax legislation; failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations or to raise sufficient funds in the capital markets to satisfy existing obligations and support the development of our business; and other factors described from time to time in documents that we file with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of the date hereof.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes certain financial information, not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Further, these measures should not be considered substitutes for the performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. See non-GAAP reconciliations below in this press release for a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in evaluating the performance of our business and in the preparation of our annual operating budgets as indicators of business performance and profitability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin allow us to readily view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and identify strategies to improve operating performance.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted to exclude unallocated expenses, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, stock-based compensation, loss on extinguishment of debt, certain legal matters, and other items, such as inventory reserves and adjustments, loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, insurance recovery related to damages of property, plant and equipment, release of indemnified uncertain tax positions, realized or unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency impacts of intercompany loans and related forward currency derivatives, gain on purchase of business, loss on assets held for sale, restructuring costs and transaction costs. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net sales.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, are useful for investors because management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in evaluating the performance of our business.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share

We use Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share in evaluating the performance of our business and profitability. Management believes that these measures provide useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing the Company's results that, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure provide an indication of performance and profitability excluding the impact of unusual and or non-cash items. We define Adjusted net income as net income before stock-based compensation, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on assets held for sale, intangible asset amortization, gain on purchase of a business, certain legal matters and other items, and the income tax expense or benefit on the foregoing adjustments that are subject to income tax. We define Adjusted net income per share as basic and diluted net income per share excluding the per share impact of gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, stock-based compensation, intangible asset amortization, gain on sale of a business, certain legal matters and other items, and the income tax expense or benefit on the foregoing adjustments that are subject to income tax.

Free Cash Flow

We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe that Free Cash Flow provides meaningful information regarding the Company's liquidity.

ATKORE INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Net sales $ 788,296 $ 869,889 $ 3,202,053 $ 3,518,761 Cost of sales 572,227 568,424 2,124,214 2,179,260 Gross profit 216,069 301,465 1,077,839 1,339,501 Gross Margin 27.4 % 34.7 % 33.7 % 38.1 % Selling, general and administrative 100,397 97,008 397,544 388,206 Intangible asset amortization 13,607 15,027 55,511 57,804 Operating income 102,065 189,430 624,784 893,491 Interest expense, net 9,526 8,588 35,584 35,232 Other expense (income), net 661 380 1,963 7,969 Income before income taxes 91,878 180,462 587,237 850,290 Income tax expense 18,759 39,537 114,365 160,391 Net income $ 73,119 $ 140,925 $ 472,872 $ 689,899 Net income per share Basic $ 2.04 $ 3.68 $ 12.83 $ 17.51 Diluted $ 2.02 $ 3.63 $ 12.69 $ 17.27

ATKORE INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 351,385 $ 388,114 Accounts receivable, less allowance for current and expected credit losses of $6,322 and $5,179, respectively 489,926 559,854 Inventories, net 524,695 493,852 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 158,382 96,670 Total current assets 1,524,388 1,538,490 Property, plant and equipment, net 652,093 559,041 Intangible assets, net 340,431 394,372 Goodwill 314,000 311,106 Right-of-use assets, net 180,656 120,747 Deferred income taxes 554 546 Other long-term assets 9,281 10,707 Total Assets $ 3,021,403 $ 2,935,009 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 262,201 $ 292,734 Income tax payable 2,000 6,322 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 44,723 45,576 Customer liabilities 108,782 121,576 Lease obligations 22,038 16,230 Other current liabilities 71,122 82,166 Total current liabilities 510,866 564,604 Long-term debt 764,838 762,687 Long-term lease obligations 164,328 105,517 Deferred income taxes 26,574 22,346 Other long-term liabilities 14,897 11,736 Total Liabilities 1,481,503 1,466,890 Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 34,859,033 and 37,317,893 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 350 374 Additional paid-in capital 509,254 506,783 Retained earnings 1,049,390 994,902 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,094 ) (33,940 ) Total Equity 1,539,900 1,468,119 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 3,021,403 $ 2,935,009

ATKORE INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Operating activities Net income $ 472,872 $ 689,899 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 121,018 115,524 Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount 2,151 2,151 Deferred income taxes 3,369 12,860 Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventory 5,096 5,269 Stock-based compensation expense 20,300 21,101 Amortization of right of use asset 30,194 20,321 Other adjustments to net income (1,076 ) 7,481 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions Accounts receivable 72,732 (30,278 ) Inventories (31,920 ) (42,419 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (18,610 ) (11,152 ) Accounts payable (37,558 ) 32,298 Income taxes (46,163 ) (3,088 ) Accrued and other liabilities (48,691 ) (10,176 ) Other, net 5,319 (2,157 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 549,033 807,634 Investing activities Capital expenditures (149,861 ) (218,888 ) Proceeds from sale of properties, plant and equipment 1,561 123 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (6,036 ) (83,385 ) Net cash used for investing activities (154,336 ) (302,150 ) Financing activities Issuance of common stock, net of taxes withheld (17,824 ) (14,428 ) Repurchase of common stock (381,040 ) (491,033 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (34,461 ) - Finance lease payments (1,957 ) (1,320 ) Net cash used for financing activities (435,282 ) (506,781 ) Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,856 661 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (36,729 ) (637 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 388,114 388,751 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 351,385 $ 388,114

(in thousands) September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Supplementary Cash Flow information Interest paid $ 47,099 43,670 Income taxes paid, net of refunds 66,369 150,934 Capital expenditures, not yet paid 12,848 7,893 Acquisitions of businesses, not yet paid - 13,625 Operating cash flows from cash paid on operating lease liabilities 18,526 15,155 Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities 73,294 63,644 Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities 549,033 807,634 Capital expenditures (149,861 ) (218,888 ) Free Cash Flow: 399,172 588,746

ATKORE INC. ADJUSTED EBITDA The following table presents reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income for the periods presented: Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands) September

30, 2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Net income $ 73,119 $ 140,925 $ 472,872 $ 689,899 Income tax expense 18,759 39,537 114,365 160,391 Depreciation and amortization 32,611 30,853 121,018 115,524 Interest expense, net 9,526 8,588 35,584 35,232 Stock-based compensation 6,027 3,001 20,300 21,101 (Gain) loss on assets held for sale 591 (86 ) 733 7,477 Transaction costs 35 35 140 968 Other (a) (518 ) 9,125 6,701 11,535 Adjusted EBITDA $ 140,150 $ 231,978 $ 771,713 $ 1,042,127 (a) Represents other items, such as inventory reserves and adjustments, loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, insurance recovery related to damages of property, plant and equipment, release of indemnified uncertain tax positions and realized or unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency impacts of intercompany loans, certain legal matters, restructuring charges, and related forward currency derivatives.

The following table presents calculations of Adjusted EBITDA Margin for Atkore Inc. for the periods presented: Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Change %

Change September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Change %

Change Net sales $ 788,296 $ 869,889 $ (81,593 ) (9.4 )% $ 3,202,053 $ 3,518,761 $ (316,708 ) (9.0 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 140,150 $ 231,978 $ (91,828 ) (39.6 )% $ 771,713 $ 1,042,127 $ (270,414 ) (25.9 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.8 % 26.7 % 24.1 % 29.6 %

ATKORE INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION The following tables represent calculations of Adjusted EBITDA Margin by segment for the periods presented: Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (in thousands) Net sales Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted

EBITDA

Margin Net sales Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted

EBITDA

Margin Electrical $ 564,535 $ 145,662 25.8 % $ 649,787 $ 237,577 36.6 % Safety & Infrastructure 224,507 $ 14,898 6.6 % 220,239 $ 15,139 6.9 % Eliminations (746 ) (137 ) Consolidated operations $ 788,296 $ 869,889

Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (in thousands) Net sales Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted

EBITDA

Margin Net sales Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted

EBITDA

Margin Electrical $ 2,354,978 $ 728,341 30.9 % $ 2,675,074 $ 1,004,853 37.6 % Safety & Infrastructure 849,077 $ 89,982 10.6 % 844,158 $ 103,231 12.2 % Eliminations (2,002 ) (471 ) Consolidated operations $ 3,202,053 $ 3,518,761

ATKORE INC. ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE The following table presents reconciliations of Adjusted net income to net income for the periods presented: Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Net income $ 73,119 $ 140,925 $ 472,872 $ 689,899 Stock-based compensation 6,027 3,001 20,300 21,101 Intangible asset amortization 13,607 15,027 55,511 57,804 (Gain) loss on assets held for sale 591 (86 ) 733 7,477 Other (a) (2,201 ) 8,888 3,464 11,058 Pre-tax adjustments to net income 18,024 26,830 80,008 97,440 Tax effect (4,506 ) (6,708 ) (20,002 ) (24,360 ) Adjusted net income $ 86,637 $ 161,047 $ 532,878 $ 762,979 Weighted-Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 35,668 38,251 36,789 39,328 Net income per diluted share (b) $ 2.02 $ 3.63 $ 12.69 $ 17.27 Adjusted net income per diluted share (c) $ 2.43 $ 4.21 $ 14.48 $ 19.40 (a) Represents other items, such as inventory reserves and adjustments, loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, insurance recovery related to damages of property, plant and equipment, release of indemnified uncertain tax positions and realized or unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency impacts of intercompany loans and related forward currency derivatives. (b) The Company calculates basic and diluted net income per common share using the two-class method. Under the two-class method, net earnings are allocated to each class of common stock and participating securities as if all the net earnings for the period had been distributed. The Company's participating securities consist of share-based payment awards that contain a non-forfeitable right to receive dividends and therefore are considered to participate in undistributed earnings with common stockholders. Included within the calculation of net income per diluted share is 6,135 and 10,637 of undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities for fiscal years ended 2024 and 2023. Included within the calculation of net income per diluted share is See Note 8, "Earnings Per Share" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. (c) Adjusted net income per diluted share is calculated by taking adjusted net income and divided by the weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.

ATKORE INC. NET DEBT The following table presents reconciliations of Net Debt to Total Debt for the periods presented: (in thousands) September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Long-term debt 764,838 762,687 760,537 Total Debt 764,838 762,687 760,537 Less cash and cash equivalents 351,385 388,114 388,751 Net Debt $ 413,453 $ 374,573 $ 371,786 Adjusted EBITDA $ 771,713 $ 1,042,127 $ 1,341,790

