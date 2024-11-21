MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) (the "Company") today announced its financial results for the thirteen weeks and thirty-nine weeks ended November 2, 2024.

"Our third quarter results demonstrate the combination of great value and strong execution. We delivered robust membership growth and hit a milestone of 7.5 million members. Our value proposition continues to resonate in new and existing markets," said Bob Eddy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, BJ's Wholesale Club. "I want to thank our team members for their commitment to our purpose of 'taking care of the families who depend on us'. We are excited about our future."

Key Measures for the Thirteen Weeks Ended November 2, 2024 (Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024) and for the Thirty-nine Weeks Ended November 2, 2024 (First Nine Months of Fiscal 2024):

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.

Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Thirteen

Weeks Ended

November 2,

2024 Thirteen

Weeks Ended

October 28,

2023 %

Growth Thirty-nine

Weeks Ended

November 2,

2024 Thirty-nine

Weeks Ended

October 28,

2023 %

Growth Net sales $ 4,984,385 $ 4,818,670 3.4 % $ 14,883,793 $ 14,299,132 4.1 % Membership fee income 114,979 106,053 8.4 % 339,485 312,273 8.7 % Total revenues 5,099,364 4,924,723 3.5 % 15,223,278 14,611,405 4.2 % Operating income 229,383 199,375 15.1 % 593,813 586,414 1.3 % Income from continuing operations 155,748 130,467 19.4 % 411,755 377,780 9.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (a) (b) 308,292 271,738 13.5 % 826,027 791,385 4.4 % Net income 155,748 130,467 19.4 % 411,755 377,869 9.0 % EPS (c) 1.17 0.97 20.6 % 3.08 2.79 10.4 % Adjusted net income (a) (d) 157,254 135,538 16.0 % 416,994 384,688 8.4 % Adjusted EPS (a) (d) 1.18 1.00 18.0 % 3.12 2.84 9.9 % Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 132,083 133,069 132,304 133,232 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 133,333 134,984 133,764 135,338

(a) See "Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information." (b) Adjusted EBITDA for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 28, 2023 has been recast to exclude adjustments for pre-opening expenses and non-cash rent expense to conform to the current period definition, and include adjustments for restructuring charges to conform to the current period presentation. (c) EPS represents net income per diluted share. (d) Adjusted net income for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 28, 2023 has been recast to include adjustments for restructuring charges, and the corresponding tax impact, to conform to the current period presentation.

Additional Highlights:

Total comparable club sales increased by 1.5% and 2.0% in the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2024, respectively, compared to the same periods in fiscal 2023. Excluding the impact of gasoline sales, comparable club sales increased by 3.8% and 2.3% in the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2024, respectively, compared to the same periods in fiscal 2023. The Company estimates that an increase in sales, temporarily driven by a port strike and hurricanes, had a favorable impact of slightly less than one percentage point on its third quarter comparable club sales, excluding gasoline.

Membership fee income increased to $115.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 from $106.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Membership fee income increased to $339.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 from $312.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2023. The increase in both comparative periods was primarily driven by strength in membership acquisition, retention and higher tier membership penetration across both new and existing clubs.

The Company announced plans for its first membership fee increase in seven years, effective January 1, 2025. The Club membership fee will increase by $5 to $60 a year. The Club+ membership fee will increase by $10 to $120 a year. The Company also announced a new benefit for new and existing Club+ members, including BJ's One+ Mastercard® cardholders. Effective January 1, 2025, these members will receive two free same-day deliveries on eligible orders of $50 or more during each annual membership period. Since the last membership fee increase, the Company has transformed its business with a relentless focus on delivering value to members. Today's announcement allows the Company to invest in an even stronger value proposition for its 7.5 million member base, which continues to grow.

Gross profit increased to $975.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 from $902.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Merchandise gross margin rate, which excludes gasoline sales and membership fee income, increased by 20 basis points over the same quarter of fiscal 2023, primarily driven by the continued execution of our long-term initiatives and improved cost management. Gross profit increased to $2,815.4 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 from $2,679.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2023. Merchandise gross margin rate remained flat in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 compared to the first nine months of fiscal 2023.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") increased to $733.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $697.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. SG&A increased to $2,205.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 compared to $2,081.4 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2023. The increase in both comparative periods was primarily driven by increased labor and occupancy costs as a result of new club and gas station openings in addition to other investments to drive strategic priorities, such as the restructuring of certain corporate functions, and an increase in accrued incentive compensation. Additionally, an increase in the number of owned clubs has resulted in increased depreciation expense. The increases in SG&A were partially offset by the net impact of legal settlements reached of approximately $20 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Income from continuing operations before income taxes increased to $216.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $181.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Income from continuing operations before income taxes increased to $554.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 compared to $537.4 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2023.

Income tax expense increased to $61.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $50.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The increase in income tax expense is primarily driven by an increase in income from continuing operations before taxes compared to the prior year period. Income tax expense decreased to $142.8 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 compared to $159.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2023. The decrease in income tax expense is primarily driven by higher tax benefits from stock-based compensation, partially offset by an increase in income from continuing operations before income taxes.

Net income increased to $155.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $130.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Net income increased to $411.8 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 compared to $377.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 13.5% to $308.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $271.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 4.4% to $826.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 compared to $791.4 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2023.

Under its existing share repurchase program, the Company repurchased 679,499 shares of common stock, totaling $58.2 million, inclusive of associated costs, in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. In the first nine months of fiscal 2024, the Company repurchased 1,536,591 shares of common stock, totaling $129.3 million, inclusive of associated costs, under such program ($61.0 million remained available to purchase). This existing share repurchase program expires in January 2025. On November 18, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program. The authorization allows the Company to repurchase up to $1.0 billion of its outstanding common stock and will expire in January 2029. This authority may be exercised from time to time and in such amounts as market conditions warrant. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including price, corporate requirements, market conditions, and other corporate liquidity requirements and priorities.

On November 4, 2024, the Company amended its senior secured first lien term loan. The interest rate was reduced from the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") plus 200 basis points per annum to SOFR plus 175 basis points per annum.

Fiscal 2024 Ending February 1, 2025 Outlook

"As we look ahead, we remain confident in our ability to drive long-term growth and shareholder value led by our continued focus on our strategic priorities," said Laura Felice, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, BJ's Wholesale Club. "We expect fourth quarter fiscal 2024 comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, to increase 2.5% to 3.0% year-over-year, bringing the full year fiscal 2024 growth to between 2.3% and 2.4%. We continue to expect fiscal 2024 merchandise gross margins to remain approximately flat year-over-year. Finally, we expect fourth quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS to range from $0.78 to $0.88, bringing the full year fiscal 2024 range to $3.90 to $4.00."

On August 22, 2024, the Company previously guided to fiscal 2024 comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, at the high end of a 1% to 2% year-over-year growth range; fiscal 2024 merchandise gross margins to be approximately flat year-over-year; and fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS potentially toward the low end of a $3.75 to $4.00 range.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs focused on delivering significant value to its members and serving a shared purpose: "We take care of the families who depend on us." The Company provides a wide assortment of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, fresh bakery, household essentials and gas. In addition, BJ's offers the latest technology, home decor, apparel, seasonal items and more to deliver unbeatable value to smart-saving families. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the Company pioneered the warehouse club model in New England in 1984 and currently operates 247 clubs and 182 BJ's Gas® locations in 20 states. For more information, please visit us at www.bjs.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We refer to certain financial measures that are not recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see "Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for additional information and a reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended

November 2, 2024 Thirteen Weeks Ended

October 28, 2023 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

November 2, 2024 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

October 28, 2023 Net sales $ 4,984,385 $ 4,818,670 $ 14,883,793 $ 14,299,132 Membership fee income 114,979 106,053 339,485 312,273 Total revenues 5,099,364 4,924,723 15,223,278 14,611,405 Cost of sales 4,123,888 4,022,243 12,407,836 11,932,120 Selling, general and administrative expenses 733,580 697,104 2,205,674 2,081,392 Pre-opening expenses 12,513 6,001 15,955 11,479 Operating income 229,383 199,375 593,813 586,414 Interest expense, net 12,593 18,004 39,299 48,968 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 216,790 181,371 554,514 537,446 Provision for income taxes 61,042 50,904 142,759 159,666 Income from continuing operations 155,748 130,467 411,755 377,780 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes - - - 89 Net income $ 155,748 $ 130,467 $ 411,755 $ 377,869 Income per share attributable to common stockholders-basic: Income from continuing operations $ 1.18 $ 0.98 $ 3.11 $ 2.84 Income from discontinued operations - - - - Net income $ 1.18 $ 0.98 $ 3.11 $ 2.84 Income per share attributable to common stockholders-diluted: Income from continuing operations $ 1.17 $ 0.97 $ 3.08 $ 2.79 Income from discontinued operations - - - - Net income $ 1.17 $ 0.97 $ 3.08 $ 2.79 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 132,083 133,069 132,304 133,232 Diluted 133,333 134,984 133,764 135,338

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) November 2, 2024 October 28, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,873 $ 33,551 Accounts receivable, net 266,718 224,505 Merchandise inventories 1,720,011 1,661,852 Prepaid expense and other current assets 76,491 80,550 Total current assets 2,097,093 2,000,458 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,114,592 2,174,706 Property and equipment, net 1,832,397 1,495,912 Goodwill 1,008,816 1,008,816 Intangibles, net 102,739 109,600 Deferred income taxes 5,010 7,429 Other assets 55,575 40,323 Total assets $ 7,216,222 $ 6,837,244 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 245,000 $ 434,000 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 163,292 180,490 Accounts payable 1,420,425 1,318,959 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 913,307 805,607 Total current liabilities 2,742,024 2,739,056 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,024,689 2,084,744 Long-term debt 398,663 398,355 Deferred income taxes 65,531 65,104 Other non-current liabilities 223,144 196,289 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,762,171 1,353,696 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,216,222 $ 6,837,244

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

November 2, 2024 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

October 28, 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 411,755 $ 377,869 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 194,238 166,421 Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of original issue discount 830 900 Debt extinguishment charges - 1,830 Stock-based compensation expense 29,640 29,011 Deferred income tax provision (10,181 ) 12,149 Changes in operating leases and other non-cash items 10,803 3,684 Increase (decrease) in cash due to changes in: Accounts receivable, net (41,021 ) 15,205 Merchandise inventories (265,189 ) (283,301 ) Accounts payable 237,144 123,262 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 81,546 29,916 Other operating assets and liabilities, net (20,610 ) (32,415 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 628,955 444,531 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment, net of disposals and proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions (427,553 ) (335,641 ) Net cash used in investing activities (427,553 ) (335,641 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt - 305,041 Payments on long-term debt - (355,041 ) Proceeds from revolving lines of credit 605,000 564,000 Payments on revolving lines of credit (679,000 ) (535,000 ) Debt issuance costs paid - (1,722 ) Net cash received from stock option exercises 15,465 2,369 Net cash received from Employee Stock Purchase Program 3,411 3,255 Acquisition of treasury stock (158,041 ) (101,819 ) Proceeds from financing obligations 14,917 11,691 Other financing activities (5,330 ) (2,028 ) Net cash used in financing activities (203,578 ) (109,254 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,176 ) (364 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 36,049 33,915 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 33,873 $ 33,551

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share ("adjusted EPS"), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted free cash flow, net debt, net debt to last twelve months ("LTM") adjusted EBITDA, and comparable club sales.

We define adjusted net income as net income as reported, adjusted for non-recurring, infrequent, or unusual changes, including restructuring charges, and other adjustments that the Company believes appropriate, net of the tax impact of such adjustments. Prior period adjusted net income presentations have been or will be recast to include the impact of restructuring charges.

We define adjusted EPS as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding.

We define adjusted EBITDA as income from continuing operations before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain other items, including stock-based compensation expense, restructuring and other adjustments. Prior period adjusted EBITDA presentations have been or will be recast to exclude pre-opening expenses and non-cash rent expense, and include the impact of restructuring charges.

We define adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less additions to property and equipment, net of disposals, plus proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions.

We define net debt as total debt outstanding less cash and cash equivalents.

We define net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA as net debt at the balance sheet date divided by adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month period.

We present adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA, which are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, because we believe such measures assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

We believe that adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA are helpful in highlighting trends in our core operating performance compared to other measures, which can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate and capital investments. We use adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies; to make budgeting decisions; and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. We also use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS in connection with establishing annual and long-term incentive compensation.

We present adjusted free cash flow, which is not a recognized financial measure under GAAP, because we use it to report to our Board of Directors and we believe it assists investors and analysts in evaluating our liquidity. Adjusted free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations as a liquidity measure. We present net debt and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA, which are not recognized as financial measures under GAAP, because we use them to report to our Board of Directors and we believe they assist investors and analysts in evaluating our borrowing capacity. Net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA is a key financial measure that is used by management to assess the borrowing capacity of the Company.

You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or like some of the adjustments in our presentation of these metrics. Our presentation of adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted free cash flow, net debt and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to any other measure derived in accordance with GAAP and they should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. There can be no assurance that we will not modify the presentation of adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA or net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA in the future, and any such modification may be material. In addition, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted free cash flow, net debt and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries. Additionally, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted free cash flow, net debt and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

We believe comparable club sales is an important driver of our profitability. Comparable club sales, a key performance indicator, also known as same-store sales in the retail industry, includes all clubs that were open for at least 13 months at the beginning of the period and were in operation during the entirety of both periods being compared, including relocated clubs and expansions. Comparable club sales allow us to evaluate how our club base is performing by measuring the change in period-over-period net sales in clubs that have been open for the applicable period.

Various factors affect comparable club sales, including customer preferences and trends, product sourcing, promotional offerings and pricing, shopping frequency from new and existing members and the amount they spend on each visit, weather and holiday shopping period timing and length. Sales comparisons can be influenced by certain factors that are beyond our control such as changes in the cost of gasoline and macro-economic factors such as inflation. The higher comparable club sales, the more we can leverage certain of our selling, general and administrative expenses, reducing them as a percentage of sales and enhancing profitability.

In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, the Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, including of its projected range for adjusted EPS for Fiscal 2024 to net income per diluted share, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, under "Fiscal 2024 Ending February 1, 2025" above, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items or there are no meaningful adjustments to be presented in the reconciliation and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amount of various items that would impact net income per diluted share, if any. This includes items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control, cannot be reasonably predicted and/or for which there would not be any meaningful adjustment or difference. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. The information under "Fiscal 2024 Ending February 1, 2025" above, including expectations about adjusted EPS reflects management's view of current and future market conditions. To the extent actual results differ from our current expectations, the Company's results may differ materially from the expectations set forth above. Other factors, as referenced elsewhere in this press release, may also cause the Company's results to differ materially from the expectations set forth above.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information



BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.

Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended

November 2, 2024 Thirteen Weeks Ended

October 28, 2023 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

November 2, 2024 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

October 28, 2023 Net income as reported $ 155,748 $ 130,467 $ 411,755 $ 377,869 Adjustments: Charges related to debt (a) - 1,830 - 1,830 Restructuring (b) 2,091 5,213 7,276 8,427 Other adjustments (c) - - - (786 ) Tax impact of adjustments to net income (d) (585 ) (1,972 ) (2,037 ) (2,652 ) Adjusted net income (e) $ 157,254 $ 135,538 $ 416,994 $ 384,688 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 133,333 134,984 133,764 135,338 Adjusted EPS (e) (f) $ 1.18 $ 1.00 $ 3.12 $ 2.84

(a) Represents the expensing of fees and deferred fees and original issue discount associated with the amendment of the senior secured first lien term loan in fiscal 2023. (b) Represents charges related to the restructuring of certain corporate functions including costs for severance, retention, outplacement, consulting fees, and other third-party fees. (c) Other non-cash items related to the reclassification into earnings of accumulated other comprehensive income / loss associated with the de-designation of hedge accounting and other adjustments. (d) Represents the tax effect of the above adjustments at a statutory tax rate of approximately 28%. (e) Adjusted net income for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 28, 2023 has been recast to include adjustments for restructuring charges, and the corresponding tax impact, to conform to the current period presentation. (f) Adjusted EPS is measured using weighted-average diluted shares outstanding.

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.

Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended

November 2, 2024 Thirteen Weeks Ended

October 28, 2023 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

November 2, 2024 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

October 28, 2023 Income from continuing operations $ 155,748 $ 130,467 $ 411,755 $ 377,780 Interest expense, net 12,593 18,004 39,299 48,968 Provision for income taxes 61,042 50,904 142,759 159,666 Depreciation and amortization 65,679 57,406 194,238 166,421 Stock-based compensation expense 10,714 9,380 29,640 29,011 Restructuring (a) 2,091 5,213 7,276 8,427 Other adjustments (b) 425 364 1,060 1,112 Adjusted EBITDA (c) $ 308,292 $ 271,738 $ 826,027 $ 791,385

(a) Represents charges related to the restructuring of certain corporate functions including costs for severance, retention, outplacement, consulting fees, and other third-party fees. Adjusted EBITDA for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 28, 2023 has been recast to include adjustments for restructuring charges to conform to the current period presentation. (b) Other non-cash items, including non-cash accretion on asset retirement obligations and obligations associated with our post-retirement medical plan. (c) Adjusted EBITDA for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 28, 2023 has been recast to exclude adjustments for pre-opening expenses and non-cash rent expense to conform to the current period definition.

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.

Reconciliation to Adjusted Free Cash Flow

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended

November 2, 2024 Thirteen Weeks Ended

October 28, 2023 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

November 2, 2024 Thirty-nine Weeks Ended

October 28, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 206,757 $ 175,031 $ 628,955 $ 444,531 Less: Additions to property and equipment, net of disposals (187,933 ) (133,711 ) (427,553 ) (347,951 ) Plus: Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions - 6,322 - 12,310 Adjusted free cash flow $ 18,824 $ 47,642 $ 201,402 $ 108,890

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Debt and Net Debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited) November 2, 2024 Total debt $ 643,663 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 33,873 Net debt $ 609,790 Income from continuing operations $ 557,627 Interest expense, net 54,858 Provision for income taxes 195,333 Depreciation and amortization 255,513 Stock-based compensation expense 39,650 Restructuring 12,789 Other adjustments 1,001 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 1,116,771 Net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA 0.5x

(a) See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)" table above.

