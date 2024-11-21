NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mediaocean, a foundational partner for omnichannel advertising, and Innovid (NYSE:CTV), an independent software platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement in which Mediaocean will acquire Innovid. As part of the deal, Innovid will merge with Flashtalking to create a premier global, independent, omnichannel ad tech platform.

Mediaocean will acquire Innovid at a price of $3.15 per share of common stock in a transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $500 million, and an equity value of ~$525 million. The acquisition is expected to close in early 2025.

Together, the combined organization will provide a broad array of complementary offerings, including ad delivery, creative personalization, measurement, and optimization across channels, including digital, social, CTV, and linear TV.

Brands today often rely on technology owned by media sellers, resulting in walled off access to inventory and data, less control over where their ads appear, and media spend being optimized for publisher yield. Combining two trusted and innovative platforms - Innovid and Flashtalking - will empower advertisers with increased control over data and decisions, more choice in where ad spend can go, and the right tools and workflows to make media investments more effective and efficient.

Zvika Netter, CEO & Founder of Innovid, will lead the combined ad tech organization as CEO reporting to Bill Wise, Co-Founder & CEO of Mediaocean. Grant Parker, who currently runs Flashtalking, will be President of the combined ad tech organization reporting to Netter. Netter will also join the board of Mediaocean.

"Today's advertising landscape needs independent technology companies who can provide a neutral alternative to Google and interoperate effectively across Big Tech platforms," said Bill Wise, Co-Founder & CEO of Mediaocean. "Our Prisma business provides robust ad infrastructure to the world's largest brands and agencies. Now Flashtalking plus Innovid will establish a premier independent ad tech business with a keen focus on creative and CTV."

"From the start, when we founded Innovid 17 years ago, we have been driven by the belief that advertising can be made better for all - and this merger represents a key milestone on that journey, and the people, teams, and passion behind it," said Zvika Netter, CEO & Founder, Innovid. "We believe Innovid, Mediaocean, and Flashtalking represent decades of innovation and integrations of some of the world's best technologies. Together, we will be a partner that brands, agencies, and publishers can rely on to innovate, drive growth, and build their future."

"Innovid and Flashtalking are two of the most trusted ad tech platforms providing business-critical value to advertisers around the world," said Grant Parker, President, Flashtalking. "We believe our solutions engage consumers in the moment and deliver highly-relevant messages. Combined, we will provide omnichannel orchestration for brands and agencies - from creative personalization to media delivery to transparent and trusted measurement and optimization."

For Mediaocean, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. is serving as financial advisor and White & Case is serving as legal advisor with Bain & Company and 3C Ventures providing strategic consulting. For Innovid, Evercore is acting as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins as legal advisor.

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is powering the future of the advertising ecosystem with technology that empowers brands and agencies to deliver impactful omnichannel marketing experiences. With hundreds of billions in annualized ad spend running through its software products, Mediaocean deploys AI and automation to optimize investments and outcomes, with its advertising infrastructure and ad tech tools used by more than 100,000 people across the globe. Mediaocean owns and operates Prisma, the industry's trusted system of record for media management and finance, Flashtalking, an innovative ad server and creative personalization platform, as well as Protected by Mediaocean, an MRC-accredited ad verification solution. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.

About Innovid

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) is an independent software platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising across connected TV (CTV), linear, and digital. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investment across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform steering innovation in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit https://www.innovid.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

