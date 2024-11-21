Anzeige
21.11.2024 16:43 Uhr
New Chief Operating Officer at Rohde & Schwarz

Finanznachrichten News

Effective November 1, 2024, Markus Fischer, currently Executive Vice President Operations, has been appointed to the Rohde & Schwarz Executive Board. As Chief Operating Officer (COO), he will collaborate with Christian Leicher (CEO) and Andreas Pauly (CTO) to continue to keep the company on course for growth in these challenging times.

MUNICH, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With Markus Fischer (44), Rohde & Schwarz has once again bolstered its top management team from within the company's own ranks. He joined the technology group in 2011 as Head of Corporate Material Sourcing at Munich headquarters. After another management role at Rohde & Schwarz Messgerätebau GmbH in Memmingen, he assumed overall responsibility for the group's supply chain in 2017. In July 2020, he was appointed Executive Vice President Operations, becoming a member of Corporate Management.

In that role, Fischer was responsible for all Rohde & Schwarz production activities as well as the supply chain and procurement. The technology group's five production plants have a high degree of vertical integration. As Executive Vice President Operations, Fischer focused above all on improving such key aspects as efficiency, flexibility and scalability. Consequently, his division not only ensured delivery capability in times of uncertain supply chains, but also contributed substantially to the stability of Rohde & Schwarz.

For Christian Leicher, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the appointment of Markus Fischer as the new President and COO is the right step: "Since we have been operating for several years in an environment that poses major economic and geopolitical challenges, it is essential that we sharpen our focus on stability and scalability. This is what Markus Fischer stands for. Together, we will make the company even more resilient against external factors."

Markus Fischer appreciates the trust shown in him: "In the past few years, I've been able to familiarize myself with all aspects of the company as well as its solutions and customers. I'm convinced that we need a customer-centric focus in everything we do. That will remain my guiding principle in my new position. I'm looking forward to working with my Executive Board colleagues and the employees to ensure the company's ongoing growth."

As Chief Operating Officer, Markus Fischer will be responsible for most of the operative business of Rohde & Schwarz. Andreas Pauly, who joined the Executive Board as Chief Technology Officer in October 2023, will retain his primary responsibility for innovation, research and development. Managing Partner Christian Leicher will continue to head the Executive Board as President and CEO.

Headquarters: Katrin Wehle (phone: +49 89 4129 11378; email: press@rohde-schwarz.com)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-chief-operating-officer-at-rohde--schwarz-302313210.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
