The Harris Poll: The Rise of DINKs: Dual-Income Couples Without Kids Redefine Financial Priorities in America

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / A new Harris Poll survey of 4,270 adult Americans sheds light on DINKs (Dual Income, No Kids), a financially empowered group representing 5% of U.S. households, prioritizing personal wealth-building and high-value lifestyle choices over traditional milestones. With 61% of DINKs earning household incomes above $100,000 - this segment is redefining consumerism and investments through dual-income flexibility.

The Rise of DINKs in America

Redefining Spending and Financial Priorities

DINKs' income enables significant discretionary spending, outpacing other Americans in dining and travel. On average, they spend four times more monthly on dining ($816 vs. $215) and invest around $2,000 per vacation, nearly double the typical budget. For 88% of DINKs, financial flexibility translates into targeted investments in self-development and enriching experiences with their partner, while 76% cite child-free status as key to frequent travel and personal growth. This spending power allows DINKs to indulge in quality-of-life upgrades and spontaneous experiences that enrich their lives.

"The data reveals DINKs aren't just spending more - they're spending differently, with an emphasis on experiences that enhance their partnerships and personal growth," says Libby Rodney, Chief Strategy Officer at The Harris Poll. "It's a segment that's redefined discretionary spending as an investment in life experience."

Dual-Income Living as a Financial Strategy

As economic pressures rise, the DINK model of shared expenses has gained appeal, with 60% of young singles considering cohabiting with a partner to optimize finances. Of those who live with their partners, 79% report notable financial improvement, underscoring the security of dual incomes. This strategic household structure offers stability and a chance for wealth-building beyond immediate needs, focusing instead on financial resilience and proactive investments.

"Post-pandemic, young couples aren't just combining incomes - they're combining survival strategies," says Rodney.

A Short-Term Lifestyle with Long-Term Impact on Spending Trends

While many DINKs consider this stage temporary - 65% of Gen Z and Millennial DINKs plan to have children eventually, with 37% aiming to within the next five years - their financial priorities are already shaping trends. Their spending on premium dining, travel, and personal development products signals a shift in consumer expectations toward high-quality, experience-rich offerings that reflect their current freedom.

"The rise of DINKs isn't a rejection of parenthood - it's a generation's response to economic trauma, turning financial security into the ultimate luxury," says Libby Rodney.

Shaping Financial Markets and Consumerism in Luxury and Lifestyle Sectors

Often referred to as the "new 5%," DINKs are redefining financial aspirations and consumer demand across luxury goods, travel, and financial services. Brands are tuning in to the values of these high-spending consumers, recognizing their emphasis on quality and flexibility. The DINK model showcases a modern approach to wealth-building and intentional consumption, helping reshape American consumerism and inspiring financial products tailored to the dual-income, high-discretionary-income lifestyle.

About the survey

This report is based on a custom survey that was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll between July 18th to July 27th, among 4,270 adults aged 18 and over. This research is broken down by parental and marital status, comprising of 2,463 parents and 1,746 non-parents, 2,338 married/living with partner, and 220 DINKs. The research is also broken down by generation, comprising of 564 Gen Z, 1,288 Millennials, 1,174 Gen X, and 1,244 Boomers; and gender, comprising of 2,004 men and 2,232 women. You can view the full report here.

About Harris Poll Thought Leadership Practice

Building on 60+ years of experience pulsing societal opinion, we design research that is credible, creative, and culturally relevant. Our practice drives thought leadership and unearthed trends for today's biggest brands. We are focused on helping our clients get ahead of what is next. To learn more, please visit www.theharrispoll.com/solutions/thought-leadership-practice/

About Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest-running surveys in the U.S., tracking public opinion, motivations, and social sentiment since 1963, and is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that delivers social intelligence for transformational times. We work with clients in three primary areas: building 21st-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insights and guidance to help leaders make the best decisions possible. To learn more, please visit www.theharrispoll.com

