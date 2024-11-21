Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
21.11.24
17:07 Uhr
21,850 Euro
+0,470
+2,20 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,84021,86017:24
21,83021,84017:24
ACCESSWIRE
21.11.2024 16:50 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AEG and Goldenvoice Host Career Exposure Event for Students Ahead of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / AEG:

The event included a surprise appearance and intimate discussion with Travis "Taco" Bennett, Actor, DJ and member of the music collective Odd Future

Ahead of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival's 10th anniversary, AEG and Goldenvoice hosted their second AEG Community Day, a career exposure day for more than 65 high school students and young adults from the local community who learned about various careers in the live entertainment industry.

The event, which took place at Dodger Stadum on November 14, 2024, included panel discussions, speed mentoring table talks, and an exclusive tour of the iconic festival grounds ahead of the event. In addition to executives from AEG Presents and Goldenvoice, professionals from festival sponsors Converse, Taco Bell and Amazon Music, gave attendees a chance to see what it takes to put on a large-scale music festival.

The event culminated in a surprise appearance from Travis "Taco" Bennett, Actor, DJ and member of the music collective Odd Future. Bennet shared his own career journey and spoke candidly about his experiences in the industry. He also touched on the challenges he faced breaking into the entertainment industry and the importance of staying true to oneself in a competitive field.

In addition to receiving invaluable career insights, participants were gifted a ticket to?attend both days of the sold- out Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, providing them with an opportunity to witness first-hand the different aspects of festival production that they learned about during the Community Day. Attendees also received a $25 gift card from AEG Presents, a $100 gift card from Converse, and a variety of apparel from Tyler, The Creator's popular clothing line, GOLF WANG. Additionally, the Taco Bell food truck was on-site to provide participants with lunch.

Representatives from Converse spoke with the students about the company's partnership with the music festival.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.