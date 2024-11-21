AEG and Goldenvoice Host Career Exposure Event for Students Ahead of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / AEG:

The event included a surprise appearance and intimate discussion with Travis "Taco" Bennett, Actor, DJ and member of the music collective Odd Future

Ahead of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival's 10th anniversary, AEG and Goldenvoice hosted their second AEG Community Day, a career exposure day for more than 65 high school students and young adults from the local community who learned about various careers in the live entertainment industry.

The event, which took place at Dodger Stadum on November 14, 2024, included panel discussions, speed mentoring table talks, and an exclusive tour of the iconic festival grounds ahead of the event. In addition to executives from AEG Presents and Goldenvoice, professionals from festival sponsors Converse, Taco Bell and Amazon Music, gave attendees a chance to see what it takes to put on a large-scale music festival.

The event culminated in a surprise appearance from Travis "Taco" Bennett, Actor, DJ and member of the music collective Odd Future. Bennet shared his own career journey and spoke candidly about his experiences in the industry. He also touched on the challenges he faced breaking into the entertainment industry and the importance of staying true to oneself in a competitive field.

In addition to receiving invaluable career insights, participants were gifted a ticket to?attend both days of the sold- out Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, providing them with an opportunity to witness first-hand the different aspects of festival production that they learned about during the Community Day. Attendees also received a $25 gift card from AEG Presents, a $100 gift card from Converse, and a variety of apparel from Tyler, The Creator's popular clothing line, GOLF WANG. Additionally, the Taco Bell food truck was on-site to provide participants with lunch.

Representatives from Converse spoke with the students about the company's partnership with the music festival.

