Rapyuta Robotics, Inc: Rapyuta Robotics Opens the First U.S. Demo Space for Its Dynamic and Flexible Automated Storage and Retrieval System in Schaumburg, Illinois

SCHAUMBURG, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / Rapyuta Robotics Inc. has opened a demonstration space in Schaumburg, Illinois, for its Rapyuta ASRS (Automated Storage and Retrieval System). This new space allows visitors to experience demonstrations of the system in the U.S., which previously could only be experienced in Japan.

Rapyuta ASRS is scalable due to its unique modular design, and its greatest advantage is its rapid implementation and advanced inventory management. This enables companies to maximize efficiency, reduce operating costs, and achieve flexibility throughout their operations. Since its launch in 2023, Rapyuta ASRS has already received orders from more than four companies in Japan, and it entered the U.S. market in June 2024. The details of Rapyuta ASRS can be found here in our web page.

Location and Access

The demo space is in the conveniently located Rapyuta Robotics Chicago office, which is about a 20-minute drive from Chicago O'Hare International Airport and about 35 minutes from downtown Chicago, making it easily accessible from major transportation hubs.

915 National Pkwy., Suite 915-15, Schaumburg, IL 60173

What to Experience at the Demo Space

Live Demo Tour

Participants will be guided through a comprehensive tour of the system's features, showcasing the dynamic performance of Rapyuta ASRS. Beyond simple picking operations, they can see how the system integrates with inventory management platforms and operational processes such as induction and picking. This helps participants understand how Rapyuta ASRS can enhance the productivity of workflow.

Hands-On Experience

Participants will have the opportunity to interact with the system, experiencing its intuitive interface and operational simplicity firsthand. They will also gain insights into how Rapyuta ASRS optimizes picking operations, demonstrating its impact on productivity and efficiency.

These demonstrations are expected to last approximately one hour. After the demo, each company will be guided on how they should operate their products and warehouse environments and receive individual consultation to see how much productivity they can achieve.

Scheduling a Demo

Demo space is available by appointment only, and each company is offered an individual demo session. If you would like to schedule a demo, please submit your email address here. One of our representatives will contact you to schedule a demo.

About Rapyuta Robotics, Inc.

Rapyuta Robotics, an ETH Zurich spinoff, stands at the forefront of cloud robotics and is recognized as the market leader in Pick Assist Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) in Japan. For more information, visit www.rapyuta-robotics.com.

Rapyuta Robotics, Inc.

915 National Parkway, Suite 915-15

Schaumburg, Illinois 60173

Contact Information

Daisuke TABUCHI

VP of Business, Rapyuta Robotics Inc.

daisuke.tabuchi@rapyuta-robotics.com

SOURCE: Rapyuta Robotics Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.