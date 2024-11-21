Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924313 | ISIN: US9099111091 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
20.11.24
22:00 Uhr
12,390 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
21.11.2024 17:02 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

United Bancorp, Inc. Increases its Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend Payment to $0.18 per Share, which produces a Forward Yield of 5.4%

Finanznachrichten News

MARTINS FERRY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / On November 20, 2024, the Board of Directors of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) declared a fourth quarter dividend payment of $0.18 per share for shareholders of record on December 10, 2024 with a payment date of December 20, 2024. This payment is greater than the regular cash dividends paid in the first three quarters of the current year, which were $0.1725, $0.1750 and $0.1775 respectively. With this fourth quarter dividend payment and year-to-date, UBCP has paid total cash dividends of $0.8550 (inclusive of a special cash dividend of $0.15 paid in the first quarter), which is an increase of $0.04, or 4.9%, over the amount paid during the same period the previous year. At the fourth quarter payment level, the regular cash dividend produces a forward yield of 5.4% based on UBCP's market value of $13.13 at the most recent quarter-end.

United Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio and has total assets of $825.5 million and total shareholder's equity of $65.5 million as of September 30, 2024. Through its single bank charter, Unified Bank, the Company has eighteen banking offices that serve the Ohio Counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson and Tuscarawas and Marshall County in West Virginia. United Bancorp, Inc. trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market tier of the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol UBCP, Cusip #909911109.

Contact:

Scott A. Everson

Randall M. Greenwood

President and CEO

Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer

Phone:

(740) 633-0445 Ext. 6154

(740) 633-0445 Ext. 6181

ceo@unitedbancorp.com

cfo@unitedbancorp.com

SOURCE: United Bancorp, Inc. (Ohio)



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.