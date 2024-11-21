AleaSoft Energy Forecasting says higher wind production and lower demand slightly dragged down electricity prices last week. However, weekly averages stayed above €100 ($105. 36)/MWh in all analyzed markets, except for the Nordic market. Average prices in most major European electricity markets fell last week, according to analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. The consultancy recorded average price decreases across the Belgian, British, Dutch, French, German, Nordic, Portuguese, and Spanish markets compared to the week prior. The Italian market, however, saw the highest average price of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...