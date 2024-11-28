High levels of wind energy production helped average electricity prices across most major European markets decline during the third week of November, according to analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. AleaSoft Energy Forecasting found average electricity prices dropped across most major European markets during the third week of November. The Spanish consultancy noted price decreases in the Belgian, British, Dutch, French, German, Portuguese and Spanish markets when compared to the week prior. The exceptions were the Italian market, which had the highest average price of the week at €135. ...

