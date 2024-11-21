The 940 MW solar installation, deployed above fish ponds to create a complementary fishery-pv project, features over 1. 9 million of DMEGC'S infinity series n-type solar modules. DMEGC Solar has completed a 940 MW solar array in Jiangsu, eastern China. The RMB 5. 43 billion ($749. 8 million) project, invested and constructed by DMEGC's subsidiaries, is a fishery-PV complementary project, meaning fish farming will take place beneath the solar panels. A spokesperson for DMEGC told pv magazine the array is currently owned by DMEGC but will be handed over to and run by an undisclosed state-owned ...

