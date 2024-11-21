1upHealth Ranked Number 43 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Company Attributes 3500% Revenue Growth to the Need for Greater Data Connectivity Across Healthcare and Maximum Impact from Interoperability Investments

1upHealth, the leading health data management platform provider for claims and clinical data interoperability, today announced it ranked 43 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. 1upHealth, which has now appeared on the list two years in a row among the top 50, grew over 3500% during this period.

1upHealth's Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Boyd, credits the seismic shifts in all things healthcare data - from how it's used to the evolving federal regulations and technology innovations driving more change - for the company's revenue growth.

"With increasing demand for real-time access to clinical and claims data, interoperability is a top priority for health organizations," said Boyd. "1upHealth is committed to supporting our customers by enhancing our health data management platform to tackle data challenges and maximize their investments. This recognition from Deloitte reflects the strength of our team and our customer partnerships, and we're excited to keep working toward better healthcare through better data."

With over 80+ enterprise customers and the most implementations of CMS APIs in the market, 1upHealth previously ranked 35 as a Technology Fast 500 award winner for 2023. The company grew 5100% from 2019 to 2022.

Overall, 2024 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 186,373% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 2,100% and median growth rate of 460%.

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About 1upHealth

Driven by a purpose of better healthcare for all, 1upHealth is the national leader in health data interoperability and one of the fastest-growing health IT companies in the United States. Our modern data platform is built on a standards-based cloud architecture specifically designed for the healthcare industry, making it easy to acquire, manage, share, and compute data. From leading health plans and state Medicaid agencies to innovative digital health organizations and top-performing ACOs, over 80 health organizations rely on 1upHealth to seamlessly exchange data across the healthcare ecosystem to reduce risk, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

