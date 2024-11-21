SimpliGov LLC: SimpliGov and Proof Partner to Offer Online Notarization

Integration with the SimpliSign electronic signature solution makes secure, remote notarization seamless for government

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / SimpliGov, a leader in digital forms, workflow process automation, and electronic signature solutions for state and local government, today announced a partnership with Proof, the leading online notarization service. Proof now enables remote notarization services through SimpliSign, SimpliGov's electronic signature solution.

SimpliGov and Proof Logos

The integration of Proof with SimpliSign allows government agencies to initiate Remote Online Notarization (RON) services within the SimpliSign platform. SimpliSign users have seamless access to fully compliant, remote online notarization services with first and third-party notaries for document acceptance in all fifty states.

As government continues to modernize business operations, Proof provides a digital solution that works seamlessly with SimpliSign, eliminating the need to obtain and notarize paper documents. An electronic request within SimpliSign for RON alerts an online notary, who then facilitates document sharing, identity screening, and document signing and notarization via web conference. The remotely notarized document is returned to the signer.

Notarized signatures are often required in government processes to ensure the authenticity and integrity of documents. Common scenarios where notarization is necessary include legal documents and declarations, real estate transactions, financial documents, official government forms, immigration documents, and motor vehicle electronic titling.

"By integrating Proof's Remote Online Notarization with the SimpliSign platform, we're transforming how essential documents are signed and validated," said Pat Kinsel, CEO of Proof. "We're simplifying compliance, enhancing security, and accelerating government operations. This collaboration is a step toward a more trusted, efficient, and accessible digital future for the public sector."

"Bringing the power of SimpliSign and Proof together enables our customers to extend the latitude of their digital modernization initiatives." said David O'Connell, CEO, SimpliGov. "Adding electronic notarization to our solution stack facilitates even greater process control, security, and efficiency."

The solution will be available to agencies and entities using SimpliSign as a standalone electronic signature platform, or using SimpliSign integrated with the SimpliGov workflow automation platform. SimpliGov leads the industry with the ability to conduct transactions in a secure ecosystem of digital forms, workflow automation, legacy and enterprise system integration, document automation, electronic signatures, integrated payment processing, and more - in one centralized platform.

Specific benefits include:

Faster Execution Time Electronic notarizations save the time and cost of onsite services, reducing time from days to minutes.

Transparency : All electronic notarizations become a traceable part of the document record, improving accountability and compliance.

Reduced Risk: Proof's RON technology is the safest and most secure method to notarize a document, with enterprise-grade security, credential validation, and a full audit trail.

The solution will be available in the SimpliSign platform in December 2024.

About Proof

Proof is the trusted platform for the most important agreements that businesses and consumers sign. More than 7,000 businesses trust Proof to collect all types of documents - everything from online notarization to identity-assured eSignatures. The platform combines strong identity verification with built-in fraud prevention to ensure signatures are harder to forge. Proof operates the Notarize Network, the largest on-demand network of trusted notaries that are available 24/7 to perform a notarization or check a person's identity. For more information, visit: www.proof.com

About SimpliGov

SimpliGov is the leading government workflow automation, secure digital forms, and electronic signature platform. SimpliGov empowers state and local governments to automate manual, repetitive workflows, accelerate and optimize business processes, and improve experiences for both employees and constituents. SimpliGov easily integrates with existing system infrastructure, and the intuitive no-code platform includes SimpliSign, the e-signature solution that is purpose-built for government. For more information, visit: https://simpligov.com.

