poLight ASA receives purchase order for TWedge wobulator technical samples from a top tier consumer OEM customer

TØNSBERG, Norway, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) today announced that the company has received a purchase order worth approximately NOK 500,000 to supply its TWedge® wobulator technical samples to a top tier consumer OEM customer for an AR/MR application.

"Our customer interactions related to TWedge® wobulator technology provide key insights as we define this potential new product," said Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight ASA. "TWedge® wobulator is based on the same tunable optics technology platform as our TLens® product used in numerous auto focus imaging systems. While there will be many steps between technical sample evaluation, productization, and potential mass production supply into customer devices, this milestone is an important step for our TWedge® wobulator technology and we are encouraged by the continued interests from many of our customers. In addition, this customer is also evaluating our TLens® product to differentiate their imaging device. We have no doubt that both TLens® and TWedge® wobulator technology can solve many AR/MR design challenges."

The delivery of the TWedge® technical samples is expected to be completed in Q1 2025.

