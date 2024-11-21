Lithium Corporation Congratulates Board Member James Brown on Role in Major Merger in the Lithium Mining Industry

ELKO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / Lithium Corporation (OTCQB:LTUM) ("LTUM" or "the Company") proudly extends its heartfelt congratulations to LTUM Board Member James Brown, former CEO and current Executive Director of Sayona Mining, and the entire team at Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) and Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) for orchestrating the strategic merger between the two companies. The union, valued at $623 million, will create the largest hard-rock lithium producer in North America, and offer significant growth potential and operational efficiencies.

Lithium Corporation has a long-standing relationship with Morella Corp and James Brown, Managing Director, Morella Corp., (ASX:1MC)(OTC:ALTAF). James sits on the Lithium Corporation Board of Directors, and Morella Corp. is both the Company's largest shareholder, as well as the Optionee on two of LTUM's lithium prospects in Nevada.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have James Brown on our team and Morella Corp as an Optionee." said Tom Lewis, CEO, Lithium Corporation. "James's depth of experience and proven track record in the mining and exploration industries, including his recent participation in the Sayona-Piedmont merger, are invaluable assets to Lithium Corporation. The Company is committed to leveraging James Brown's expertise and dealmaking abilities to support our role in securing critical metals independence for North America."

Learn more about Lithium Corporation's complete portfolio of lithium, graphite, titanium/rare earth elements and fluorspar prospects:

https://lithiumcorporation.com/projects/

About Lithium Corporation

Lithium Corporation is a leading mineral exploration company dedicated to advancing clean energy solutions and supporting global electrification. The Company operates as one of only a handful of Project Generators in the critical minerals space in North America. The Company's dual operational focus covers exploration activities in world-class mining jurisdictions including several lithium prospects in Nevada, USA, as well as titanium, rare earth elements, graphite and fluorspar properties in British Columbia, Canada.

Lithium Corporation concentrates its exploration expertise on the energy metals supply chain to help secure a sustainable future through renewable energy. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, the Company is committed to driving a low-carbon future through strategic investments in energy metals for the North American battery supply chain and related opportunities, such as renewable energy generation and energy storage solutions.

About Morella Corporation

Morella Corporation is an exploration and resource development company focused on lithium and battery minerals. The company is engaged in exploration, resource definition, and development activities on projects strategically located in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions in both Australia and the United States. Morella is dedicated to securing and developing lithium raw materials to meet the growing demand for battery minerals, essential for the global transition to a low carbon economy.

Contact Info

James Brown, Managing Director

info@morellacorp.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tom Lewis"

Tom Lewis,

President & CEO

Website: www.lithiumcorporation.com

Contact

Tom Lewis, CEO

775-410-5287

info@lithiumcorporation.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This current report contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of minerals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Lithium Corporation (OTC-LTUM) 1031 Railroad St. Ste 102B Elko NV 89801 (775) 410-5287 www.lithiumcorporation.com

SOURCE: Lithium Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com