P&P Imports, LLC: P&P Imports Brings Holiday Joy to Thousands of Orange County Children With Toy Donations

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / P&P Imports, the parent company of the popular sports and outdoor games brand GoSports, is spreading holiday cheer by donating over $100,000 worth of toys to two Orange County charities: the Orange County Fire Authority's (OCFA) Spark of Love Toy Drive and the Seal Beach chapter of Toys for Tots.

The donation, consisting of thousands of family-friendly toys and sporting goods, is part of P&P Imports' commitment to giving back to the local community. These contributions will help brighten the holidays for thousands of children in need throughout Orange County.

"We've built GoSports on the idea of bringing people together through play," said Peter Engler, co-founder of P&P Imports. "The holidays are the perfect time to give back and make sure kids in our community experience the joy of the season."

GoSports, founded by longtime friends Peter Engler and Peter Tanoury in Orange County, has become a leader in premium sports and outdoor games. The company is known for its innovative products, ranging from backyard classics like cornhole and bocce to beach games and tailgating essentials.

The donation will be divided between two impactful organizations:

Spark of Love Toy Drive : In partnership with KWAVE, the OCFA collects toys for children in need across 23 cities and unincorporated areas of Orange County. These toys ensure that thousands of local children receive gifts during the holiday season.

Toys for Tots Seal Beach: Led by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, this program distributes toys to less fortunate children in the Seal Beach area, fostering hope and happiness during the holidays.

"Giving back to the community that has supported us since the beginning is deeply meaningful to our entire team," said Peter Tanoury, co-founder of P&P Imports. "We're grateful to partner with these incredible organizations to make a real difference in children's lives this holiday season."

The donation aligns with P&P Imports' mission of fostering community engagement and supporting families through fun and accessible products. The company looks forward to continuing its philanthropic efforts in the years to come.

For more information about GoSports and P&P Imports, visit www.PlayGoSports.com. To learn more about the Spark of Love Toy Drive, visit OCFA Toy Drive and for Toys for Tots Seal Beach, visit Toys for Tots Seal Beach.

